Chocolate nails are in — 10 fall designs you’ll fall in love with

Brown manicure in various shades. Photo: Instagram

Brown manicures are making a major comeback this fall. From creamy latte tones to deep chocolate shades, this cozy color palette perfectly captures the warmth and elegance of the season. Whether you love minimalist nails or bold designs, these 10 brown manicure ideas will inspire your next salon visit.

See the prettiest ideas to copy now, shared by Real Simple.

The best brown manicure ideas for fall 2025

Creamy latte manicure

Those who want to be on trend but prefer light colors to deep ones should try nails in a pleasant creamy brown shade. This neutral manicure will be the perfect base for fall — it will go with everything in your closet.

Creamy latte manicure. Photo: Instagram

Brown with leopard print

This fall, leopard print remains relevant. To be on trend, combine a brown nail color with this print. The two will complement each other perfectly.

Brown with leopard print. Photo: Instagram

Caramel brown nails

Cozy and warm, the caramel shade of this manicure will give your nails a refined look that is appropriate for this time of year. Those who like deep, sophisticated colors should choose it.

Caramel brown nails. Photo: Instagram

Brown ombre on the nails

There are two main nail trends: combine brown with ombré to create a stylish fall design. Gradually transition from the darkest shade to a light, milky one. This technique will give your nails a stylish and unusual look.

Brown ombre on the nails. Photo: Instagram

Coffee marble nails

A coffee-inspired manicure is hard to resist. It recreates the image of cream or milk pleasantly dissolving in a hot autumn drink. It's cozy and beautiful.

Coffee and marble nails. Photo: Instagram

French brown manicure

The French manicure will always be relevant. It's a timeless design. However, combining it with a fashionable brown shade can make this design a cult favorite this fall. The white lining adds a special charm.

French brown manicure. Photo: Instagram

Espresso-colored nails

If you like deep, dark shades, pay attention to espresso this fall. A rich brown manicure will remain neutral while adding more drama than lighter shades.

Espresso-colored nails. Photo: Instagram

Brown manicure with a green tint

If you're looking for a bold option that will surprise your guests, try adding a layer of green glitter to your brown manicure. You can use transparent chrome for this, for example. The result will be bright and stylish.

Brown manicure with a green tint. Photo: Instagram

Shiny brown manicure

Add a touch of glitter to the brown design to make it more interesting. This manicure will turn heads and earn you compliments wherever you go.

Shiny brown manicure. Photo: Instagram

Neutral beige and brown nails

Neutral brown nails are a universal choice for fall. They go with everything and complement any look. This color doesn't require additional decorations.

Neutral beige brown nails. Photo: Instagram

Brown is a good choice for fall. It is not only versatile, but also mysterious and deep at the same time.

