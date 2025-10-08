Your dog can now rock Adidas — new pet collection released

A dog wearing clothes from the new Adidas collection. Photo: Adidas

The sportswear brand Adidas has created a new line of clothing for animals. The company presented an innovative collection of clothing and accessories for fall and winter.

It is reported by Hypebeast.

New collection of clothing for animals from Adidas

The brand has officially unveiled a new line of clothing and accessories for cats and dogs. The collection includes jackets made of sun-protective material with high necks, double-sided elastic elements, and a loose fit for comfort while moving.

The jackets are made of UV-protective fabric, and they have an adjustable hood and back to fit animals of different sizes. To ensure visibility in the dark, the designers added reflective stripes and prints on both sides of the jackets.

Accessories include a backpack, transparent flashlights, and mesh inserts for ventilation. The line comes in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, allowing you to choose the best fit for any breed.

The collection launched on October 1 in flagship Adidas Originals boutiques in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing, as well as in the brand's official online stores.

According to the company, this is one of Adidas's boldest steps into "pet fashion," emphasizing a new level of care for pets' style and comfort.

