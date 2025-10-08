Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Adidas unveils trendy Fall/Winter line — for pets

Adidas unveils trendy Fall/Winter line — for pets

en
Publication time 8 October 2025 05:49
Your dog can now rock Adidas — new pet collection released
A dog wearing clothes from the new Adidas collection. Photo: Adidas

The sportswear brand Adidas has created a new line of clothing for animals. The company presented an innovative collection of clothing and accessories for fall and winter.

It is reported by Hypebeast.

Advertisement

New collection of clothing for animals from Adidas

The brand has officially unveiled a new line of clothing and accessories for cats and dogs. The collection includes jackets made of sun-protective material with high necks, double-sided elastic elements, and a loose fit for comfort while moving.

The jackets are made of UV-protective fabric, and they have an adjustable hood and back to fit animals of different sizes. To ensure visibility in the dark, the designers added reflective stripes and prints on both sides of the jackets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HYPEBEAST (@hypebeast)

Accessories include a backpack, transparent flashlights, and mesh inserts for ventilation. The line comes in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, allowing you to choose the best fit for any breed.

The collection launched on October 1 in flagship Adidas Originals boutiques in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing, as well as in the brand's official online stores.

According to the company, this is one of Adidas's boldest steps into "pet fashion," emphasizing a new level of care for pets' style and comfort.

Read more:

Cartier debuts Supple Love bracelet — first in 56 years

How to style a belt this fall — season’s it accessory

fashion clothes dog Adidas famous brands
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information