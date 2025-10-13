Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 13 October 2025 21:45
How to wear a leather jacket this fall: Paris street style inspiration
Girl in a leather jacket. Photo: freepik.com

Sometimes, you just want to find one versatile piece that works for both the office and casual walks — something that pairs easily with your capsule wardrobe and adds character to your look. This fall, that ultimate must-have is the leather jacket.

This season, French style icons pair their leather jackets with denim, boots, and silk skirts. Discover the trendiest ways to channel effortless Parisian cool, writes Elle.

Leather jackets in Fall outfits

From biker jackets and nostalgic '90s-style bombers to clean, minimalist cuts — leather jackets are once again at the top of fashion trends. The key is knowing how to wear them to look effortlessly stylish.

The best inspiration comes from street fashion and style icons. During the latest Paris Fashion Week, street-style stars showed how a leather jacket can instantly elevate any outfit.

The Chicest Leather Jacket Looks Straight from Paris
A cropped leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

One popular option was the combination of a leather jacket and pantsuit. This combination offers both practicality and elegance, with the structured lines of the jacket and wide trousers balanced by the rebellious aesthetic of leather. This look works equally well in the office and on the street.

The Chicest Leather Jacket Looks Straight from Paris
Jacket with a miniskirt. Photo from Instagram

However, they are not limited to strictness here. Fashionistas have shown that a leather jacket can look impressive when paired with contrasting pieces. For instance, pairing a lace skirt or silk top with a leather jacket strikes an interesting balance between tenderness and rebellion.

The Chicest Leather Jacket Looks Straight from Paris
A simple but fashionable look. Photo from Instagram

Fashion influencers offered all-leather looks for those who like to experiment and are not afraid to attract attention. In this case, the jacket becomes part of a complete story. Leather pants, skirts, and dresses form a spectacular, slightly dramatic look that is appropriate for any situation.

Read more:

Fall-Winter 2025/26 trending coats — what to choose

Fall 2025 bold trend — cropped trench coats replace mini dresses

fashion trends style jacket outerwear
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
