Haircut ideas for a dramatic transformation — 4 haircuts that scream confidence

This fall is the perfect time for bold hair experiments. A hairstyle should combine style, practicality, and uniqueness. Experts recommend choosing a haircut that highlights your hair's natural texture and fits easily into your everyday look.

Discover the boldest styles of the season — from textured shags to ultra-short micro bobs, Hello Magazine writes about it.

Fall 2025 haircuts for a bold new look

Bob

The bob remains the main trend of the season. From short, neat styles to longer, voluminous ones, this versatile haircut accentuates your facial features and natural hair texture. You can style it with a smooth, well-groomed look or add texture for a relaxed appearance. Regular hair length adjustments and easy care will help maintain the shape, and a shine spray will make the hairstyle more elegant.

Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

Bob with curls

For wavy hair, an autumn bob with light curls is ideal. A haircut that ends just above the shoulders emphasizes the hair's movement and volume. To style it, use large curling irons or simply towel dry your hair for a lively, youthful look.

Wavy bob. Photo from Instagram

If you're afraid of radical changes, add long layers. They'll make your hair light and fluffy.

Shaggy hairstyle

The shaggy style is popular among those who love freedom and a rock-chic look. Taking inspiration from Miley Cyrus, this haircut adds volume and accentuates the hair's natural texture. To style it, use a sea salt spray or texturizing product.

Shaggy haircut. Photo from Instagram

Microbob

A short bob up to the chin is an option for those who appreciate precision and elegance.

Microbob haircut. Photo from Instagram

It looks best on straight hair, but light waves will also look harmonious. The microbob creates a beautiful contrast with oversized sweaters and coats.

