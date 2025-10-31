The bag that redefines confidence — Gucci's Giglio tote is a statement of modern power

Bag. Photo: Freepik

Once upon a time, the world was obsessed with tiny handbags that could barely fit a phone. Jacquemus then turned its Le Chiquito into a symbol of the times. However, life has proven that the most convenient option is having everything you need with you. Now, large bags are regaining their popularity.

Meet the ultimate power accessory of 2026, according to Vogue.

Meet the It-Bag of 2026

Among them is the Gucci Giglio Tote, a bag that's not just about capacity, but also about mood. Resembling the magical bag of Mary Poppins, it can hold everything: a laptop, a book, cosmetics, an energy supply for the day, and even a pair of ballet flats in case the heels give out. The Giglio represents freedom of movement, confidence, and a refusal to limit yourself.

Gucci Giglio Tote. Photo from Instagram

Gucci designers have hit the nerve of modern fashion. The large shape, soft leather, expressive logo — everything works for one thing: true comfort without compromise.

Gucci designers surprised with a bag. Photo from Instagram

It's no wonder that Suki Waterhouse, Dakota Johnson, and Emily Ratajkowski wear it as if it were an extension of their lifestyle. For some, it's a travel bag; for others, it's a city shopper or a beach accessory.

Giglio evokes old photos of Jane Birkin walking with a half-open Birkin and Kate Moss carrying a Hermès Kelly filled with sand to the beach. You can feel the essence of fashion in these details when an item becomes part of your life.

Today, the Gucci Giglio Large Tote is more than just an accessory; it's a small declaration of independence. It's designed for people who don't play by other people's rules, who appreciate style but don't forget about life beyond the gloss.

