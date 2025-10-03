Layered bob haircut is back: the 2000s trend ruling 2025

Forgotten 2000s haircut makes a major comeback in 2025
Fashion is revisiting the Y2K era, and one haircut from the past is back in the spotlight — the layered bob. Light, chic, and effortlessly versatile, this style is a must-have in 2025. It’s especially flattering for those with fine hair: layers add volume, movement, and a "weightless" feel without hours of styling.
Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.
Why this haircut is trending again
Effortless volume
The layered cut creates natural dynamics and fullness, even where hair is thin. With the right graduation, it looks styled and voluminous without blow-drying.
Universality
The cascade bob works on both straight and wavy hair. Its length can vary from playful short to elegant shoulder-length. It flatters most face shapes, elongates the contour, and highlights cheekbones.
Low-maintenance chic
Even air-dried, the layered bob looks polished. No need for hours with a flat iron or curling wand. Adding bangs — straight, side-swept, or choppy — gives it an even fresher and trendier vibe.
Everyday versatility
From the office to a date, a party, or just a walk around the city — this hairstyle fits every setting. The layered bob feels modern, feminine, and effortlessly stylish, proving it deserves a second life in 2025.
