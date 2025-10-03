Layered bob haircut is back: the 2000s trend ruling 2025

Stylish haircut. Photo: freepik.com

Fashion is revisiting the Y2K era, and one haircut from the past is back in the spotlight — the layered bob. Light, chic, and effortlessly versatile, this style is a must-have in 2025. It’s especially flattering for those with fine hair: layers add volume, movement, and a "weightless" feel without hours of styling.

Why this haircut is trending again

Effortless volume

The layered cut creates natural dynamics and fullness, even where hair is thin. With the right graduation, it looks styled and voluminous without blow-drying.

Layered bob. Photo from Instagram

Universality

The cascade bob works on both straight and wavy hair. Its length can vary from playful short to elegant shoulder-length. It flatters most face shapes, elongates the contour, and highlights cheekbones.

Low-maintenance chic

Even air-dried, the layered bob looks polished. No need for hours with a flat iron or curling wand. Adding bangs — straight, side-swept, or choppy — gives it an even fresher and trendier vibe.

Bob with bangs. Photo from Instagram

Everyday versatility

From the office to a date, a party, or just a walk around the city — this hairstyle fits every setting. The layered bob feels modern, feminine, and effortlessly stylish, proving it deserves a second life in 2025.

