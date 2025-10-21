Horoscope for Oct 20–26: three zodiac signs poised for financial and personal wins

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

From October 20 to 26, the new week promises a powerful energy boost that will open the way to new opportunities and victories — but only for three lucky signs of the zodiac. These zodiac signs will enjoy financial stability, good luck in business, harmonious relationships, and inspiration for new achievements.

Novyny.LIVE with reference to YourTango tells which of the zodiac signs have already opened the way to success.

Zodiac signs destined for success and good fortune Oct 20–26

Virgo

This week could be a turning point for Virgos. The New Moon in Libra marks the beginning of a new financial cycle. Venus in the same sign will enhance your luck. During this period, the stars will support new endeavors, whether that means changing career direction or pursuing creative ideas. According to astrologers, unexpected opportunities may arise through communication or an unexpected offer.

Libra

For Libras, the beginning of the Scorpio season and the transits of the Sun, Moon, and Mercury into this sign create a powerful wave of transformation, particularly in finance. Now is the time to consider all the possibilities for generating income. Invest not only in business or assets, but also in the things that fill your life with meaning. Opportunities and proposals will arise — it's important to be open-minded and make informed choices.

Aquarius

A rewarding time is approaching for Aquarius. Starting on October 22, when Neptune goes retrograde in Pisces, you will experience a powerful wave of luck. All your past efforts may now be paying off. You will encounter favorable coincidences that will help you resolve even the most challenging issues. Remember that you deserve to live in prosperity and harmony.

