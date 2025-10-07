The most complimented perfumes of 2025–2026 you’ll want to wear daily

Perfume bottle. Photo: pexels

The perfume trends of 2025–2026 are all about elegance, confidence, and lasting impressions. This year’s most complimented fragrances blend warmth, sensuality, and modern sophistication — the kind of scents that turn heads and linger long after you’ve left the room.

Novyny.LIVE shares four standout fragrances combine elegance and allure to earn endless compliments.

2025–2026’s most irresistible perfumes

Zadig & Voltaire This is her

This fragrance seduces with a sweet accord of whipped cream, honey chestnut and vanilla. A distant bitterness adds a special piquancy. The base notes open with a spicy and musky trail of Kashmir wood. It is completed by a floral tint and warm scent of Indian sandalwood; this perfume surprises with an unusual combination of notes, which makes it stand out among other fragrances.

Zadig & Voltaire This is her perfume. Photo: Instagram

Guidance 46 Amouage

This oriental woody fragrance is mesmerizing and alluring. It's an ideal choice for women who want to embody strength and grace. It opens with sweet, juicy pear and a nutty hint of bitter almonds and hazelnuts, perfectly complemented by spicy pink pepper. This bright, long-lasting fragrance is unforgettable.

Initio Parfums Prives Narcotic Delight

This perfume opens with the sensual scent of vanilla, accented by hints of peppery bitterness and cognac. The scent of ripe, juicy cherries adds a daring touch. Narcotic Delight is an explosion of feelings in a bottle. This passionate fragrance is filled with magical attraction.

Initio Parfums Prives Narcotic Delight perfume. Photo: Instagram

Shalimar Millésime Jasmin Guerlain

This fragrance is perfect for women who love being the center of attention. Spicy bergamot and a vegetal accord intertwine with a heady floral bouquet of Indian jasmine. This softness is complemented by golden musk and signature vanilla — together they create a mysterious and elegant composition.

