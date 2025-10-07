Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Four designer perfumes of 2025–2026 that turn heads instantly

Four designer perfumes of 2025–2026 that turn heads instantly

en
Publication time 7 October 2025 16:32
The most complimented perfumes of 2025–2026 you’ll want to wear daily
Perfume bottle. Photo: pexels

The perfume trends of 2025–2026 are all about elegance, confidence, and lasting impressions. This year’s most complimented fragrances blend warmth, sensuality, and modern sophistication — the kind of scents that turn heads and linger long after you’ve left the room.

Novyny.LIVE shares four standout fragrances combine elegance and allure to earn endless compliments.

Advertisement

2025–2026’s most irresistible perfumes

Zadig & Voltaire This is her

This fragrance seduces with a sweet accord of whipped cream, honey chestnut and vanilla. A distant bitterness adds a special piquancy. The base notes open with a spicy and musky trail of Kashmir wood. It is completed by a floral tint and warm scent of Indian sandalwood; this perfume surprises with an unusual combination of notes, which makes it stand out among other fragrances.

The Best Compliment-Getting Fragrances to Wear in 2025–2026 -Zadig & Voltaire This is her
Zadig & Voltaire This is her perfume. Photo: Instagram

Guidance 46 Amouage

This oriental woody fragrance is mesmerizing and alluring. It's an ideal choice for women who want to embody strength and grace. It opens with sweet, juicy pear and a nutty hint of bitter almonds and hazelnuts, perfectly complemented by spicy pink pepper. This bright, long-lasting fragrance is unforgettable.

Initio Parfums Prives Narcotic Delight

This perfume opens with the sensual scent of vanilla, accented by hints of peppery bitterness and cognac. The scent of ripe, juicy cherries adds a daring touch. Narcotic Delight is an explosion of feelings in a bottle. This passionate fragrance is filled with magical attraction.

The Best Compliment-Getting Fragrances to Wear in 2025–2026 - Initio Parfums Prives Narcotic Delight
Initio Parfums Prives Narcotic Delight perfume. Photo: Instagram

Shalimar Millésime Jasmin Guerlain

This fragrance is perfect for women who love being the center of attention. Spicy bergamot and a vegetal accord intertwine with a heady floral bouquet of Indian jasmine. This softness is complemented by golden musk and signature vanilla — together they create a mysterious and elegant composition.

Read more:

Perfumes that smell like fall — warm, spicy & chic

Luxury perfumes with staying power — 5 timeless picks

perfumes perfume beauty fragrance scent
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information