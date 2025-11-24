Top makeup habits that may be making you look older — the most common makeup mistakes

A woman applying makeup. Photo: freepik

Even when we apply makeup carefully and meticulously, the result is sometimes not what we had hoped for. Instead of looking fresh and rested, we end up looking tired or even older. It's not that you're doing anything wrong; it's just that some common techniques can work against us.

Learn how small, everyday mistakes in makeup application can subtly age your features and what techniques help reverse the effect, according to City Magazine.

The most common problem is using too much of everything. Too much powder, heavy textures, and matte finishes all make the skin look flat and emphasize skin texture.

Common Makeup Mistakes

Using too much powder and heavy textures

While a matte look can be flattering in photos, in real life it often makes you look older. If you use too much powder, it will settle into your fine lines and pores, making them more noticeable. Your skin will look dry, and your face will look tired.

The best products are lightweight, such as liquid textures and BB creams that mimic the skin's natural glow. You can apply powder only to the T-zone if shine really bothers you there. The area under your eyes does not need a thick layer of concealer; a light-reflecting, non-dense one can work on its own.

Foundation. Photo: freepik

Dark eyeliner under the eyes

Black eyeliner on the lower lid is a classic look. However, it often makes your eyes look heavy and smaller. This is especially true if the line is thick or not smudged. Corrective colors, such as brown or gray-beige, look much softer. They can easily be softened with a brush, and the "ringed" look immediately disappears. Adding a little highlighter or light eyeshadow in the corner of the eye instantly restores freshness to the face.

Applying blush or bronzer in the wrong places

Blush can make you look younger or older. If the shade is too bright or reddish, it will almost always make your face look older. The same goes for bronzer; an overly cool or orange shade creates an unnatural shadow effect.

Apply blush to the upper part of the cheeks, closer to the cheekbones rather than lower down, to give the face a more lifted look.

Blush. Photo: freepik

Too thin or sharply defined eyebrows?

Eyebrows can greatly affect facial expression. If they are too thin or heavily drawn, they can make a face look strict and older. The natural shape always looks softer.

Use an eyebrow pencil or powder in a shade similar to your hair color. Apply short, light strokes as if adding your own hairs. This method adds volume without overwhelming the face.

