Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty How to keep your perfume lasting all day, according to experts

How to keep your perfume lasting all day, according to experts

en
Publication time 19 October 2025 00:00
Updated 00:00
Long-lasting perfume guide: best notes and layering tips for a signature scent
Perfume bottle. Photo: freepik

Most of us want a scent that lasts on the skin all day. According to the study "Culture of Wellbeing: The Essence of Perfumery and Cosmetics" by Stanpa, 71% of women choose perfume not just for the fragrance itself, but for the feeling of harmony and joy it brings. Yet when it comes to buying, longevity becomes the key factor — it’s what determines whether we’ll want to return for another bottle.

Fragrance experts explain how base notes like cedar and oud ensure durability — and how to combine perfumes for a long, elegant trail of scent, according to Vogue.

Advertisement

Which ingredients help your scent last longer

The longevity of a fragrance depends on various factors, including skin type and pH. However, one universal rule remains: base notes last the longest. As the renowned perfumer Ane Ayo explains, the rich accords of white wood or musk evaporate slowly, making the scent last longer.

If you want a perfume that won't disappear in an hour, look for notes of sandalwood, oud, cedarwood, or cashmere wood.

How to keep your perfume lasting all day, according to experts
Sandalwood. Photo: freepik.com

Another secret to a long-lasting fragrance is layering. When several perfumes are layered on top of each other, the base notes hold the composition together while light, fruity, or floral accents add freshness. This allows you to create your own unique scent that lasts from morning to evening.

Don't assume that only woody notes work. While it's important that the perfume has a base, it can also be combined with fruits or flowers. For example, peach or lychee harmonizes perfectly with musk or wood.

How to keep your perfume lasting all day, according to experts
Peaches. Photo: Freepik.com

We care about fragrance longevity, not only because we want our scent to last, but also because scents directly affect our emotions. Scents directly influence our emotions. The longer a fragrance lasts, the longer we enjoy the mood it creates. This is especially important for Generation Z because they see perfume as a form of self-expression. They choose scents that match their mood and create their own collections. They want their perfume to reflect who they are in the present moment.

Read more:

Luxury perfumes with staying power — 5 timeless picks

Perfumes that smell like fall — warm, spicy & chic

fashion perfumes perfume style scent
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information