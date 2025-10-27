Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How to style the trendy gray sweater in 2025

How to style the trendy gray sweater in 2025

en
Publication time 27 October 2025 16:47
Updated 16:50
How to wear a gray sweater — trendy outfit ideas for Fall 2025
A woman in a gray sweater. Photo: freepik

When it comes to knitwear, less is often more. This fall, designers have returned to a longstanding classic: gray knitwear. Soft sweaters, textured cardigans, chunky sweaters, and delicate cashmere have all made a comeback on the catwalks and in everyday life. While some are looking for colorful accents, others know that gray creates calm, depth, and effortless style.

Here are fashion-approved combinations that show how a simple gray sweater can become the highlight of your everyday or office outfit, according to Vogue.

Gray sweaters are at the peak of popularity

This season's collections feature a variety of styles: Cecilie Bahnsen pairs light dresses with soft gray sweaters; Stella McCartney's slate-colored hooded cardigan is the focal point of an outfit; Victoria Beckham transforms gray sweaters into minimalist dresses; and Miu Miu's thin knitwear offers a fresh alternative to the standard T-shirt.

How to style the trendy gray sweater in 2025
Miu Miu Fall-Winter 2025/2026. Photo: Miu Miu

Gray seems to relieve tension. It doesn't draw attention to itself, yet it always looks appropriate. This neutral shade allows you to experiment with different shapes and textures, from coarse knits to smooth cashmere. It's no surprise, then, that the gray sweater has become the "silent hero" of the fall-winter 2025/2026 season.

How to style the trendy gray sweater in 2025
Stylish look. Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Stylists also advise paying attention to the details. For a feminine look, opt for a soft cut and a delicate ash shade. For a minimalist look, try graphite, a modest V-neck, and a dense texture. Those who love freedom will enjoy a voluminous sweater or cardigan that can be worn over a dress, shirt, or even a sports jacket.

How to style the trendy gray sweater in 2025
V-neck sweater. Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Gray knitwear is a timeless staple that doesn't need embellishments. It sets the mood rather than simply "fitting in" with the look. That, it seems, is precisely where its strength lies.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
