Karol G steals the spotlight with a $7M runway look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Karol G walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Karol G continues to conquer international stages. On Wednesday, October 15, the Colombian singer performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the famous lingerie brand's most important event, which brings together models, artists, and celebrities every year to present its new collection.

Novyny.LIVE breaks down Karol G's iconic look and hairstyle, which celebrated the glamour of Victoria’s Secret.

Karol G brought back vintage Victoria’s Secret bombshell glam

For the special night, Karol G wore a long-sleeved, red lace catsuit paired with a draping skirt that showed off her leg. She sparkled on the runway with more than 197 carats of diamonds. According to Jacob & Co., which designed the singer’s high jewelry pieces, the entire look was valued at an estimated $7 million. Karol G wore the Jacob & Co. Boutique Collection Flower Motif Watch, featuring 22 round-cut rubies and 170 baguette-cut diamonds. She paired it with the brand’s 108.50-carat mesh diamond bracelet.

Karol G's accessories at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. Photo: Instagram / WWW Jewels

Her hair was styled in a sleek blowout by celebrity stylist César Ramírez, whose A-list clientele includes Jenna Ortega and Demi Lovato.

"While brainstorming and prepping for the show, I knew I wanted long, goddess-like hair that would flow down the runway and create drama during her hair flips," Ramierz told WWD before the show.

Karol G at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. Photo: AP

"During rehearsals we kept the hair smooth and semi-straight with a little body; it was gorgeous. For the actual show, I aimed for OG Victoria’s Secret bombshell, bouncy waves reminiscent of the models from the ’90s and early 2000s," Ramirez said.

The singer's Victoria's Secret debut comes after a whirlwind year for the star. Earlier this year, she released her first documentary, Mañana Fue Bonito (Tomorrow Was Beautiful), on Netflix, in which she detailed her journey to staging the first Latina-led stadium concert tour in history.

