Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Karol G stuns with iconic bombshell hair at the 2025 VS show

Karol G stuns with iconic bombshell hair at the 2025 VS show

en
Publication time 16 October 2025 22:42
Updated 22:45
Karol G steals the spotlight with a $7M runway look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Karol G walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Karol G continues to conquer international stages. On Wednesday, October 15, the Colombian singer performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the famous lingerie brand's most important event, which brings together models, artists, and celebrities every year to present its new collection.

Novyny.LIVE breaks down Karol G's iconic look and hairstyle, which celebrated the glamour of Victoria’s Secret.

Advertisement

Karol G brought back vintage Victoria’s Secret bombshell glam

For the special night, Karol G wore a long-sleeved, red lace catsuit paired with a draping skirt that showed off her leg. She sparkled on the runway with more than 197 carats of diamonds. According to Jacob & Co., which designed the singer’s high jewelry pieces, the entire look was valued at an estimated $7 million. Karol G wore the Jacob & Co. Boutique Collection Flower Motif Watch, featuring 22 round-cut rubies and 170 baguette-cut diamonds. She paired it with the brand’s 108.50-carat mesh diamond bracelet.

Karol G Victoria's Secret
Karol G's accessories at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. Photo: Instagram / WWW Jewels

Her hair was styled in a sleek blowout by celebrity stylist César Ramírez, whose A-list clientele includes Jenna Ortega and Demi Lovato.

"While brainstorming and prepping for the show, I knew I wanted long, goddess-like hair that would flow down the runway and create drama during her hair flips," Ramierz told WWD before the show.

Karol G
Karol G at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. Photo: AP

"During rehearsals we kept the hair smooth and semi-straight with a little body; it was gorgeous. For the actual show, I aimed for OG Victoria’s Secret bombshell, bouncy waves reminiscent of the models from the ’90s and early 2000s," Ramirez said.

The singer's Victoria's Secret debut comes after a whirlwind year for the star. Earlier this year, she released her first documentary, Mañana Fue Bonito (Tomorrow Was Beautiful), on Netflix, in which she detailed her journey to staging the first Latina-led stadium concert tour in history. 

Read more:

Victoria’s Secret 2025 — the runway looks that stole the show

Karol G to headline Coachella 2026 — with Bieber and Carpenter

Victoria's Secret hairstyles hair style Karol G
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information