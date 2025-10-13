How to wear a long denim skirt this fall — outfit ideas and trend tips

Long denim skirts are back — and more stylish than ever
Until recently, denim skirts were reminiscent of the early 2000s — short and tight with a hint of rebellion. But fashion has changed. The focus is now on long, elegant denim maxi skirts with slits or a slight flare. These skirts pair well with oversized sweaters, white shirts, and leather jackets, creating an "urban comfort" style — you can look fashionable without sacrificing comfort.
Woman & Home magazine called the long denim skirt the main denim trend of the season, and it's hard to disagree.
It easily replaces jeans, suits any style — from casual to smart-casual, and always looks up-to-date.
What skirt length is right for you
- Midi length is the most comfortable and versatile option. It suits any figure and goes well with sneakers, ankle boots, or high boots.
- Maxi is a choice for those who are not afraid of experiments. But please note: such models must have a slit or flared bottom. Otherwise, even the most fashionable skirt will turn into a challenge.
What to wear in the fall
An oversized sweater or knit vest is perfect for creating balance with a narrow waist. A classic white shirt fits well with an office or restrained look, but a leather jacket or trench coat adds texture and character. When it comes to footwear, anything from white sneakers to low-heeled boots works well with the worker look.
If you want to add a touch of glamour, accessorize with statement jewelry, a clutch, and red lipstick. Denim strikes the perfect balance between casual and elegant.
Here are a few simple tips:
- Try it on before buying. Denim does not stretch, so it's important that the fit is perfect.
- Choose a thick fabric. It holds its shape and looks more expensive.
- Don't be afraid of light shades. Light denim is refreshing and adds lightness, even in the fall.
- Play with details. A belt, scarf, or bag can completely change an outfit's mood.
A long denim skirt is no longer just a trend, but a new classic. It allows you to look stylish without losing comfort and easily adapts to any mood - from relaxed to sophisticated.
