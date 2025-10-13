How to wear a long denim skirt this fall — outfit ideas and trend tips

Denim skirt. Photo: freepik.com

Until recently, denim skirts were reminiscent of the early 2000s — short and tight with a hint of rebellion. But fashion has changed. The focus is now on long, elegant denim maxi skirts with slits or a slight flare. These skirts pair well with oversized sweaters, white shirts, and leather jackets, creating an "urban comfort" style — you can look fashionable without sacrificing comfort.

Woman & Home magazine called the long denim skirt the main denim trend of the season, and it's hard to disagree.

Advertisement

It easily replaces jeans, suits any style — from casual to smart-casual, and always looks up-to-date.

What skirt length is right for you

Midi length is the most comfortable and versatile option. It suits any figure and goes well with sneakers, ankle boots, or high boots.

is the most comfortable and versatile option. It suits any figure and goes well with sneakers, ankle boots, or high boots. Maxi is a choice for those who are not afraid of experiments. But please note: such models must have a slit or flared bottom. Otherwise, even the most fashionable skirt will turn into a challenge.

Long denim skirt. Photo from Instagram

What to wear in the fall

An oversized sweater or knit vest is perfect for creating balance with a narrow waist. A classic white shirt fits well with an office or restrained look, but a leather jacket or trench coat adds texture and character. When it comes to footwear, anything from white sneakers to low-heeled boots works well with the worker look.

A skirt that can become a classic. Photo from Instagram

If you want to add a touch of glamour, accessorize with statement jewelry, a clutch, and red lipstick. Denim strikes the perfect balance between casual and elegant.

Here are a few simple tips:

Try it on before buying. Denim does not stretch, so it's important that the fit is perfect. Choose a thick fabric. It holds its shape and looks more expensive. Don't be afraid of light shades. Light denim is refreshing and adds lightness, even in the fall. Play with details. A belt, scarf, or bag can completely change an outfit's mood.

Light and stylish look. Photo from Instagram

A long denim skirt is no longer just a trend, but a new classic. It allows you to look stylish without losing comfort and easily adapts to any mood - from relaxed to sophisticated.

Read more:

The pencil skirt makes a glamorous comeback in 2025

Polka dots are back — and the skirt you need is everywhere