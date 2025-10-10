The nail shapes that don’t break or chip easily — the most durable nail shapes

Well-groomed nails. Photo: freepik

The right nail shape is important for both beauty and health. The shape of your nails directly affects how long your manicure will look well-groomed and whether your nails will start to break within a few days.

Experts name three nail shapes that stay neat and unbreakable even after days of wear, writes Real simple.

3 shapes for a long-lasting manicure

Oval

This is a classic that suits almost everyone. Oval nails have a natural look, and due to their smooth lines, they are less prone to brittleness. They do not have sharp corners that can catch on fabric or hair, which is why this shape is considered the most stable.

Oval nail shape. Photo from Instagram

Rounding the edge of the nail evenly distributes the load so that it does not crack in one place. Additionally, the oval shape allows you to wear your nails slightly longer without worrying about them chipping.

Soft square

If you like the look of square nails but are worried about the corners breaking easily, this is the option for you. A soft square has straight tips and slightly rounded corners.

Soft square nail shape. Photo from Instagram

These nails are stylish and practical. The corners won't catch and the nails won't crack at the edges. Therefore, these nails are a great choice for people who type a lot or often work with their hands — they retain their strength even at an average length.

Short round nails

This is ideal for those who value convenience. Its short length means there is less chance of it breaking or catching on the nail. The round shape distributes pressure evenly, strengthening even thin nails.

Short round nails. Photo from Instagram

Additionally, this manicure always looks neat and does not require frequent filing. Nail technicians often choose round, short nails because they last a long time with minimal care.

