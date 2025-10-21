Iconic bags making a comeback — how fashion legends return

Bayswater bag by Mulberry. Photo: Instagram

It seems the phrase "everything old is new again" has never felt more accurate than this fall. Fashion is once again embracing bags that drove girls crazy in the 2000s — the very models we saw in music videos, on celebrities, and in glossy magazines twenty years ago have made a comeback.

This was reported by Who What Wear.

Today, they are once again winning the hearts of fashion lovers. And it’s not just about nostalgia — these accessories have something special: timeless design, recognizable details, and character that adds charm to any outfit.

Iconic bags making a comeback

Bayswater by Mulberry

This bag was first introduced in 2003 and instantly became a symbol of understated elegance. Its simple shape, soft leather, and elongated handles — nothing superfluous, yet exactly what made it iconic. In 2025, it returns, proving that true classics never go out of style.

Bayswater by Mulberry. Photo: Instagram

Balenciaga City

The model, originally designed in 2001 as a "biker bag," instantly became an urban legend. Its soft shape, impeccable hardware, and comfort made it a favorite among thousands of women. Now, the City is back in play — slightly modernized but still carrying the same spirit of freedom and rebellion.

Balenciaga City. Photo: Instagram

Miu Miu Matelassé

When this pleated leather bag first appeared in 2006, it was immediately called "an elegant dream." Now the brand is bringing back the iconic model — with updated colors and more contemporary details, yet maintaining the same luxury as before.

Miu Miu Matelassé. Photo: Instagram

Louis Vuitton Speedy

Its story began back in the 1930s as a travel bag. Later, it became a favorite among celebrities and fashion lovers worldwide. In 2025, the Speedy experiences a new wave of popularity: familiar silhouettes, but in a modern interpretation — softer leather, bright colors, and new sizes.

Louis Vuitton Speedy. Photo: Instagram

Fashion once again takes us back to items that once conquered the runways. But that is its charm — a reminder that true style has no expiration date.

