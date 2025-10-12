J.Lo’s fall makeup tutorial — the effortless trend that’s taking over beauty feeds

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram/jlo

This fall, "glowing" makeup remains the most popular trend. The look features radiant, fresh skin that makes the face look young and well-groomed. Jennifer Lopez loves this style. The world-famous celebrity often incorporates it into her fall looks.

Lopez posted photos of the most trendy makeup of this season on her Instagram page.

J.Lo shows trendy fall makeup

Naturalness and lightness remain in fashion — Jennifer Lopez perfectly embodies these qualities in makeup. Jennifer has repeatedly proven that classics and naturalness form a universal foundation that will always be in style.

The main focus of JLo's makeup is her skin. She uses a glowing skin effect to make her face radiate a healthy glow. To achieve this look, moisturize your skin well before applying makeup. Use a cream and primer with an illuminating effect, in particular. You can also add a liquid highlighter to your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and above your upper lip.

J.Lo's makeup. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Pay special attention to the foundation, too. Choose a product that provides a natural, reflective finish. The color should match your skin tone exactly. Use creamy contour and bronzer to make your skin glow. Apply them to your cheekbones, forehead, and jawline. Then, set everything with a warm-colored powder bronzer.

Highlighter and blush will complement your radiant makeup perfectly. Apply shades of highlighter with a peachy-golden tint to the upper part of your cheekbones. Choose a coral or nude-peach blush.

Jennifer Lopez's trendy makeup. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Once the skin is ready, create an expressive yet soft look. Use eye makeup in a warm bronze-brown range. Additionally, outline your lips with a pencil slightly darker than your natural lip color. This will add volume and complete your look.

