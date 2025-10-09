Shoes that replaced sneakers — the new favorite with jeans

Crocodile leather boots. Photo: Instagram

Last autumn, we all fell in love with suede boots — warm, soft, and comfortable. However, fashion never stands still. This year, the spotlight in wardrobes has shifted to leather boots embossed with crocodile patterns, and it seems they are set to become the season’s biggest footwear hit.

Which boots pair best with jeans

It’s not necessary to look for genuine leather, as modern brands produce high-quality models from synthetic materials that look just as good. Fashion enthusiasts have already embraced this trend, and on the streets of London, Milan, and New York, outfits featuring these statement boots are becoming increasingly common.

Trending boots. Photo: Instagram

Celebrities and influencers are opting for classic shades — black, cream, and caramel — while deep blue and rich brown have also emerged as favorites, perfectly complementing denim for a striking look with jeans.

Boots that became a 2025 hit. Photo: Instagram

And it’s no wonder, as the rough texture of denim and the glossy surface of leather create a stylish contrast. The result is a true mix of simplicity and luxury, or, as stylists call it, high-low fashion — combining everyday pieces with refined ones.

Moreover, leather boots are rain-resistant, easy to clean, and require minimal maintenance, whereas suede, although attractive, often falls short in these aspects.

Crocodile leather boots. Photo: Instagram

Today, you can find countless options — from tall over-the-knee boots with wide shafts to shorter styles with low heels or even flat soles. So everyone can pick "their perfect pair."

One thing is certain: this autumn, suede takes a back seat, while crocodile leather boots confidently stride onto the fashion pedestal.

