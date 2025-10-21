Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The best short boots for Fall 2025 — comfortable and chic

The best short boots for Fall 2025 — comfortable and chic

en
21 October 2025
Updated 16:17
The chic short boots everyone’s wearing this fall — stylish, comfortable, and effortless
Short boots. Photo: freepik

Short boots are back in the fashion spotlight. This fall, they have become the season's go-to footwear — they're comfortable, stylish, and versatile. Short boots are popular among those who value a balance of elegance and comfort — they can easily be incorporated into any wardrobe, from classic office attire to relaxed street style.

Discover why short boots are the go-to choice this season, according to Vogue.

The best short boots for Fall 2025

Elegant short boots

These models embody femininity. They make legs look slimmer and create a more focused, elegant image. For a fashionable look with minimal effort, try pairing short black boots with a mini dress in warm colors and a light-colored bag. This outfit is suitable for city meetings and the office.

The best short boots for fall 2025
Spectacular boots. Photo from Instagram

These boots also go well with straight jeans, a classic jacket or a soft sweater.

Slouchy is the trend of the season

Soft pleated boots, also known as slouchy boots, have become a favorite among fashionistas around the world. They have a relaxed yet stylish look. Made of leather, suede, or even denim, these boots offer complete freedom of choice.

The best short boots for fall 2025
Soft pleated boots. Photo from Instagram

These boots look best with short dresses or shorts that show off their texture and shape. Isabel Marant's short leather boots with tapered heels are a perfect example of how to look fashionable and relaxed at the same time.

In the spirit of the Wild West

The cowboy style is making a comeback in big cities. Short Western boots perfectly blend character and sophistication. They can be worn with jeans, maxi dresses, or mini dresses and a jacket. The key is to maintain an air of freedom and confidence in your look.

The best short boots for fall 2025
Short western boots. Photo from Instagram

These are the shoes that add mood even on the gloomiest day.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
