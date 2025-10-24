Meet the most flattering hair color of 2025 — caramel hair returns

A woman is having her hair dyed. Photo: freepik.com

When clients are undecided between blonde and chestnut, stylists are increasingly offering a compromise: caramel. This warm "sunny" shade has become the real star of the season because it combines the softness of light hair with the depth of dark hair.

Cosmopolitan France magazine noted that the caramel color strikes the perfect balance between blonde and brunette.

It adds shine to hair and creates a natural light effect while maintaining a soft appearance. This shade suits almost everyone, regardless of their skin or eye color.

What hair color is trending?

Compared to classic blonde, caramel looks more natural and does not require as much maintenance. Unlike chestnut, it makes the image appear lighter and warmer. Girls with cool skin undertones look perfect with ash or beige highlights.

How to create a fashionable shade

Colorists use balayage, ombré, or toning techniques to achieve depth and soft transitions. These techniques make the color appear voluminous, as if it had been bleached by the sun. In daylight, caramel strands shimmer and play, creating an "expensive glow".

Caramel coloring is also one of the easiest colors to maintain. You don't need to lighten your hair constantly or undergo complicated salon procedures. All you need is sulfate-free shampoo, a nourishing hair mask, and products to make your hair shine. Even when your roots grow out, the transition looks natural. Light toning every few weeks helps maintain a rich color.

