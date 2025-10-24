Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty The new hair color that works for every complexion

The new hair color that works for every complexion

en
Publication time 24 October 2025 01:19
Updated 23:04
Meet the most flattering hair color of 2025 — caramel hair returns
A woman is having her hair dyed. Photo: freepik.com

When clients are undecided between blonde and chestnut, stylists are increasingly offering a compromise: caramel. This warm "sunny" shade has become the real star of the season because it combines the softness of light hair with the depth of dark hair.

Cosmopolitan France magazine noted that the caramel color strikes the perfect balance between blonde and brunette.

Advertisement

It adds shine to hair and creates a natural light effect while maintaining a soft appearance. This shade suits almost everyone, regardless of their skin or eye color.

What hair color is trending?

Compared to classic blonde, caramel looks more natural and does not require as much maintenance. Unlike chestnut, it makes the image appear lighter and warmer. Girls with cool skin undertones look perfect with ash or beige highlights.

The new hair color that works for every complexion
Caramel hair color. Photo from Instagram

How to create a fashionable shade

Colorists use balayage, ombré, or toning techniques to achieve depth and soft transitions. These techniques make the color appear voluminous, as if it had been bleached by the sun. In daylight, caramel strands shimmer and play, creating an "expensive glow".

The new hair color that works for every complexion
Beautiful hair color. Photo from Instagram

Caramel coloring is also one of the easiest colors to maintain. You don't need to lighten your hair constantly or undergo complicated salon procedures. All you need is sulfate-free shampoo, a nourishing hair mask, and products to make your hair shine. Even when your roots grow out, the transition looks natural. Light toning every few weeks helps maintain a rich color.

Read more:

Blonde without the roots — the effortless look everyone wants

Lunar hair coloring calendar for September 2025 — beauty days

fashion trends hair style color
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information