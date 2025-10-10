The most stylish jeans of 2025 you’ll see everywhere this season

Jeans. Photo: freepik

Jeans are making a strong fashion statement in 2025, blending comfort, versatility, and bold nostalgia. From effortlessly chic wide-leg styles to timeless high-waisted designs, this year’s denim trends prove that the perfect pair can transform any look.

Find out which jeans styles fashion insiders can’t stop wearing, according to RBC-Ukraine.

The denim trends of 2025 celebrate freedom and individuality

The straight cut is the undisputed leader of the season. These jeans suit almost everyone, fit well, and have remained relevant for years. They can be safely combined with loafers, rough boots, or even heels — all of which will look equally stylish.

Straight jeans. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans are another fashion story. They resemble flared jeans, but with a softer downward extension. This style looks sophisticated and adds a subtle retro touch reminiscent of the '90s and early 2000s, which are currently making a comeback in fashion trends.

Piped jeans. Photo from Instagram

High rise is the choice of those who love both comfort and emphasis on the figure. These models visually lengthen the legs, make the waist more expressive and help create a slim silhouette. They are easy to style for both office looks and casual looks.

High-waisted jeans. Photo from Instagram

Current shades

This fall, deep tones are in: dark blue and graphite. Deep black jeans are a classic that never goes out of style. They look elegant, match any top, and make your silhouette more sophisticated. Add a casual touch with frayed or raw edges for a modern accent with minimal effort.

How to wear jeans in the fall

Stylists recommend building fall looks around contrasts. For example, combine loose jeans with fitted jackets or oversized sweaters. Chunky or ankle boots with thick soles are the perfect complement for everyday outings.

For the office, choose straight-leg black jeans, a white button-down shirt, a basic blazer, and loafers — understated yet stylish. For evening wear, replace the shirt with a silk blouse and add heels and a small clutch bag.

