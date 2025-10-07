The must-have fall shoes every fashion lover needs in 2025

Elegant pumps. Photo: freepik

The Fall of 2025 brings a boom of stylish footwear. This season, designers are blending classic styles with new designs that are hard to take your eyes off of. The focus is on comfort and beauty because shoes play an important role in creating a look, just like clothes, accessories, and jewelry.

From sleek boots to statement loafers — discover the must-have footwear that defines this season’s fashion, according to Vogue Italy.

The chicest Fall 2025 shoes

Slip-ons

They are ideal for a warm autumn. The flat soles make them comfortable for walking around the city, and the soft, minimalist designs go well with suits, wide trousers, and loose jeans.

Slip-ons. Photo from Instagram

Satin pumps

They are making a comeback on the catwalks and in the wardrobes of fashionistas. Light and elegant, these shoes go well with dresses, skirts or elegant trench coats, adding a touch of chic to the look.

Satin shoes. Photo from Instagram

Peep-toe shoes

Open-toed shoes are back in style. Wear them barefoot or with beige socks. Ideal for vintage looks, so combine these shoes with a polka dot dress or a spectacular dress with a collar.

Peep-toe shoes. Photo from Instagram

Exotic textures

Crocodile, snake, and lizard skin are in style. High boots with this texture will definitely attract attention and be the highlight of your look.

Crocodile leather boots. Photo from Instagram

Slouchy boots with soft shafts

Boots with soft, slouchy shafts are this season's must-have item. Wear them with skinny jeans or leggings. This model is available in suede or patent leather, both of which look stylish and modern.

Trendy boots. Photo from Instagram

Other trendy styles include soft leather boots, snake-print boots, burgundy boots, riding boots, and boots with soft shafts.

Boots will be the main highlight of fall wardrobes, allowing you to create contrasts and make shoes a key element of your look.

