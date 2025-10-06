Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty The worker’s parka returns — the barn style trend taking over

The worker’s parka returns — the barn style trend taking over

en
Publication time 6 October 2025 13:59
The worker parka setting the tone of the season — barn style in trend
A girl in a jacket. Photo: freepik.com

With the arrival of autumn 2025, many fashion enthusiasts have been craving comfort: homemade pastries, fresh fruits from the garden, and photos with cute animals. And it seems this explains the unexpected popularity of clothing in the barn style. Translated from English, "barn" means "granary," and the style reflects the atmosphere of farm life: simple, practical, and made from natural materials.

This was reported by Cosmopolitan.

Advertisement

The trending jacket for autumn 2025

The parka is a reliable companion for autumn: warm, durable, and versatile. But this season, it has become a true street-style hit. Particularly popular are mid-length models in warm brown shades, with a simple cut reminiscent of the clothing of farmers or craftsmen working with their hands. And it is precisely this kind of "rustic" parka that fashionistas are happily wearing every day, creating interesting outfits.

A jacket that is particularly relevant this season
Workwear parka in trend. Photo: Instagram

How to style a workwear parka

The beauty of the parka is its versatility — it goes well with almost anything. You can combine it with both classics and unexpected pieces:

  • parka, sweater, shorts, and rubber boots — perfect for a city stroll or a morning at the market;
  • parka, shirt, mini/midi skirt, and autumn shoes — when you want to balance comfort with femininity;
  • parka, T-shirt, jeans, and favorite boots — a simple and stylish everyday combo. 
This jacket can be integrated into your look in various ways.
Stylish look with a jacket. Photo: Instagram

The secret of barn style is that even a simple work jacket becomes the highlight of an outfit when paired with other details and accessories. This season, coziness and practicality are the main trends of autumn, and the barn-style parka emphasizes exactly that.

Read more:

Fall fashion guide — what to wear with leather jackets

Fall 2025 nail trends — colors and designs everyone is choosing

Fall 2025 outerwear trends you can’t miss

fashion trends clothes style jacket
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information