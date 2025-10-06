The worker parka setting the tone of the season — barn style in trend

A girl in a jacket. Photo: freepik.com

With the arrival of autumn 2025, many fashion enthusiasts have been craving comfort: homemade pastries, fresh fruits from the garden, and photos with cute animals. And it seems this explains the unexpected popularity of clothing in the barn style. Translated from English, "barn" means "granary," and the style reflects the atmosphere of farm life: simple, practical, and made from natural materials.

The trending jacket for autumn 2025

The parka is a reliable companion for autumn: warm, durable, and versatile. But this season, it has become a true street-style hit. Particularly popular are mid-length models in warm brown shades, with a simple cut reminiscent of the clothing of farmers or craftsmen working with their hands. And it is precisely this kind of "rustic" parka that fashionistas are happily wearing every day, creating interesting outfits.

Workwear parka in trend. Photo: Instagram

How to style a workwear parka

The beauty of the parka is its versatility — it goes well with almost anything. You can combine it with both classics and unexpected pieces:

parka, sweater, shorts, and rubber boots — perfect for a city stroll or a morning at the market;

parka, shirt, mini/midi skirt, and autumn shoes — when you want to balance comfort with femininity;

parka, T-shirt, jeans, and favorite boots — a simple and stylish everyday combo.

Stylish look with a jacket. Photo: Instagram

The secret of barn style is that even a simple work jacket becomes the highlight of an outfit when paired with other details and accessories. This season, coziness and practicality are the main trends of autumn, and the barn-style parka emphasizes exactly that.

