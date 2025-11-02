Orange bags are the ultimate 2026 trend: fresh, fearless, and chic

An orange bag. Photo: freepik

By 2025, fashion had finally learned not to choose between basic and bright colors. Brown, a warm and deep color, became the main color of the season. However, with it came a desire to venture beyond one's comfort zone. Thus, in the spring-summer 2026 collections, designers offered a bold solution: an orange bag as the main accent piece.

Discover how to incorporate this trend-setting bag into your wardrobe, according to Vogue.

Advertisement

What bag color will be in trend in 2026

Ferragamo showed that this color can range from a rich carrot to a soft shade of orange. These bags are designed to be worn daily with cream or light beige items. For a more energetic look, combine them with yellow. Akris took it a step further, proving that an outfit consisting of several shades of orange does not look overloaded but rather very organic.

Ferragamo. Photo: Vogue

Hermès's traditional lock in their signature color has become almost a jewel. No. 21 made a soft shoulder bag with a short strap. At Carolina Herrera, fringed orange bags appeared alongside embroidered jackets, adding a festive touch to everyday outfits.

Carolina Herrera. Photo: Vogue

Lacoste opted for a lighter shade of tangerine and demonstrated that sporty style can be sophisticated. In Maison Margiela's MM6 collection, orange served as a subtle accent beneath a light green suit, reminiscent of warm light amidst the morning chill.

Lacoste. Photo: Vogue

Despite its summery vibe, this color actually belongs to autumn. In street fashion, it is increasingly paired with denim, knitwear, and coats in coffee and milk colors. Sometimes, a small bag adds a bright touch, and other times, it's the main detail that sets the mood for the day.

Read more:

Fashion-forward bags — key trends for 2025

Why East-West bags are the trendiest handbags for 2026