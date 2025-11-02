Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This 2026 bag trend is taking over — and it’s easy to style

en
Publication time 2 November 2025 03:03
Updated 21:07
Orange bags are the ultimate 2026 trend: fresh, fearless, and chic
An orange bag. Photo: freepik

By 2025, fashion had finally learned not to choose between basic and bright colors. Brown, a warm and deep color, became the main color of the season. However, with it came a desire to venture beyond one's comfort zone. Thus, in the spring-summer 2026 collections, designers offered a bold solution: an orange bag as the main accent piece.

Discover how to incorporate this trend-setting bag into your wardrobe, according to Vogue.

What bag color will be in trend in 2026

Ferragamo showed that this color can range from a rich carrot to a soft shade of orange. These bags are designed to be worn daily with cream or light beige items. For a more energetic look, combine them with yellow. Akris took it a step further, proving that an outfit consisting of several shades of orange does not look overloaded but rather very organic.

What bag color will be in trend in 2026
Ferragamo. Photo: Vogue

Hermès's traditional lock in their signature color has become almost a jewel. No. 21 made a soft shoulder bag with a short strap. At Carolina Herrera, fringed orange bags appeared alongside embroidered jackets, adding a festive touch to everyday outfits.

What bag color will be in trend in 2026
Carolina Herrera. Photo: Vogue

Lacoste opted for a lighter shade of tangerine and demonstrated that sporty style can be sophisticated. In Maison Margiela's MM6 collection, orange served as a subtle accent beneath a light green suit, reminiscent of warm light amidst the morning chill.

What bag color will be in trend in 2026
Lacoste. Photo: Vogue

Despite its summery vibe, this color actually belongs to autumn. In street fashion, it is increasingly paired with denim, knitwear, and coats in coffee and milk colors. Sometimes, a small bag adds a bright touch, and other times, it's the main detail that sets the mood for the day.

Read more:

Fashion-forward bags — key trends for 2025

Why East-West bags are the trendiest handbags for 2026

fashion trends bags accessories style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
