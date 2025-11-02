Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Why the leather trench coat defines Fall 2025 fashion

Why the leather trench coat defines Fall 2025 fashion

en
Publication time 2 November 2025 23:13
Updated 22:03
Leather trench coats take over Fall 2025 — strong, sleek, and unstoppable
Woman in a black trench coat. Photo: freepik

The leather trench coat is back on top — this time, it's not just a fashion item; it's a true symbol of Fall 2025. Rather than using lightweight fabrics, designers chose a material that holds its shape, doesn't wrinkle, and inspires confidence with every movement.

Fashion insiders agree: the leather trench is back and bolder than ever, Vogue writes. 

Leather items are in trend now

During Paris Fashion Week, leather trench coats were the most popular item captured by photographers. As always, Parisian women remained true to their minimalist style, opting for pieces that were functional and elegant with nothing superfluous. One guest combined a trench coat with rugged jeans, a cardigan, and two-tone loafers for a simple yet distinctive urban look. Another guest relied on glamour, pairing a patent trench coat with glasses, a lime-colored bag, and pointed-toe sandals.

leather trench coat defines Fall 2025 fashion
Trendy trench coats. Photo: Vogue

In Milan, designer Amina Muaddi demonstrated the self-sufficiency of a leather trench coat. She buttoned it up, cinched it with a thin belt, and wore only her signature heels. The result was elegant, expensive, and feminine. Additionally, leather is more insulating than cotton, making it the perfect choice for transitional seasons.

leather trench coat defines Fall 2025 fashion
Leather trench coat. Photo: Vogue

This trend was also popularized by major brands on the catwalks. Isabel Marant featured massive sleeves and metal eyelets. Balmain featured strict lines, large pockets, and a military aesthetic. Burberry, led by Daniel Lee, showcased deep shades of green and burgundy, proving that leather isn't limited to black.

If you prefer a more subdued style, take a look at the Althea model by Nour Hammour, which features a rich chocolate color and minimalist cut with no distracting details. Those who prefer volume and freedom of movement should pay attention to the black version by AllSaints with wide sleeves. Those looking for elegance should check out Coach's single-breasted trench coat that falls just below the knee. It looks perfect with a wool skirt and classic shoes.

leather trench coat defines Fall 2025 fashion
Burberry spring-summer 2026. Photo: Vogue

A leather trench coat is a timeless purchase. It doesn't age; it evolves with you. If the leather loses its shine over time, don't be alarmed — this slight wear and tear only adds to its character. One more tip: Before you wear it for the first time, treat your trench coat with a water-repellent spray to ensure that it retains its look even after rain.

Read more:

Fall 2025 outerwear trends you can’t miss

Fall fashion guide — what to wear with leather jackets

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
