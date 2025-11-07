Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Winter tights that keep you warm and elevate any outfit

7 November 2025
Updated 13:22
Trendy winter tights — how to combine comfort and aesthetics
Woman in gray tights. Photo: freepik

Tights in winter are not just a minor accessory but true protection against the cold — an essential piece that can save both your outfit and your mood. They can be warm, comfortable, and elegant at the same time — if you choose them correctly.

RBC-Ukraine shared what to pay attention to when selecting the perfect pair.

Women’s tights for winter

Denier (DEN) is the key factor. If you spend most of your day indoors, 20–40 den tights will suffice — they are light and nearly invisible. For regular cold days, 50–80 den is ideal — they retain warmth without adding heaviness. When temperatures drop below zero, switch to 100–200 den models. These provide the best insulation, especially when made of microfiber or wool blends.

When choosing tights, consider everything
Bright tights. Photo: Instagram

Material matters too. Microfiber feels pleasant on the skin, doesn’t slip, and keeps its shape well. Thermal tights are designed for active people — they preserve warmth but prevent overheating. Woolen varieties are best for the coldest days — lightweight yet extremely warm.

To keep warm tights looking neat, choose the right color. Black and dark gray are the most versatile, visually elongating the legs. If you want something different, burgundy or deep green shades add mood while keeping the look refined. Nude tights should only be worn up to 40 den and only if they perfectly match your skin tone.

Nude tights are always in trend
Nude tights in an outfit. Photo: Instagram

In severe frost, wear two pairs at once — thin ones under thicker ones. The air layer between them traps heat better than any single thick fabric.

Tights are not a small detail to be chosen "just because." They can make your outfit look polished and feel comfortable at the same time — if chosen with care. Warmth, comfort, and elegance can absolutely go hand in hand — you just need to find your perfect pair.

fashion trends accessories style tights
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
