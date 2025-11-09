Easy rosemary hair mask recipe for shiny, healthy, and strong hair

Hair mask. Photo: freepik

A 2015 study proved that rosemary essential oil can help treat androgenetic alopecia, a type of hair loss related to genes and hormones. Over six months, 50 participants applied rosemary oil to their scalps and experienced noticeable hair growth.

Homemade rosemary hair mask that strengthens hair naturally

All you need is a 15 ml glass bottle with a pipette. Add four drops each of lavender, rosemary, and cedar wood essential oils. Fill half of the bottle with argan oil and the other half with fractionated coconut oil or jojoba oil. The resulting mixture is light and does not leave a greasy residue, yet it nourishes the scalp and hair.

Apply a few drops to your fingertips and gently massage your scalp from root to tip. For best results, apply the mask 8 hours before washing your hair or leave it on overnight. In the morning, simply wash it off with shampoo. Those who have tried this recipe note that after a few applications, their hair becomes softer, smoother, and more vibrant.

Hair loss can be caused by various factors, ranging from stress and iron deficiency to hormonal changes and thyroid problems. While home remedies can promote hair health, you should consult a doctor if the problem persists. Sometimes, our bodies simply need help, and it's our job to listen to them in time.

