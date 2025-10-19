Fall fashion ideas — how to pair oversized sweaters with jeans, skirts, or boots

A woman in a red sweater. Photo: Pexels

Fall is the perfect time for warm, comfortable clothes. One item you can't imagine a cold-weather wardrobe without is an oversized sweater. It never goes out of style and is considered the most versatile piece of clothing.

Stay warm and stylish with these simple outfit ideas that make your oversized sweater the highlight of every fall look, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Oversized sweater outfit ideas

With stockings and boots

An oversized sweater can stand alone as a wardrobe staple. Wear it under stockings and high leather boots with heels. This look emphasizes individuality and suits daredevils who aren't afraid to experiment.

Look with a sweater and stockings. Photo: Instagram

With black skinny jeans and heels

A win-win option is to pair an oversized sweater with black skinny jeans. Add heels to the outfit for an elegant look. Choose light-colored shoes and a bag to complement the black outfit.

Look with black jeans and a sweater. Photo: Instagram

With leggings and sneakers

This is a versatile look suitable for everyday wear. The combination of leggings and an oversized sweater is a timeless classic. For a comfortable look, choose sneakers. Opt for comfortable, chunky styles to balance the look.

Look with a sweater, leggings and sneakers. Photo: Instagram

With a skirt and sneakers

It's an unusual but creative combination. This look — an oversized sweater, sneakers, and a delicate skirt — will win everyone over. It looks interesting and elegant. This delicate look is perfect for everyday wear.

Look with a skirt and sweater. Photo: Instagram

With leather pants and a cap

An oversized sweater is stylish and elegant and will go well with straight-cut leather pants. Add a small black bag, earrings, and a stylish cap for a sophisticated look. This outfit is suitable for work or a date.

Look with sweater, leather pants and cap. Photo: Instagram

A sweater is an essential item for fall. You can pair it with many items. The key is to not be afraid to experiment with different textures and styles.

