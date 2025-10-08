Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 8 October 2025 11:15
A 2000s-style fall wardrobe essential — how to style this trending piece
Young woman in a purple turtleneck. Photo: Instagram

This season, turtleneck sweaters are back in fashion. Such a piece is not just a trend but a versatile wardrobe staple. This clothing is comfortable and warm, making it perfect for cooler weather. While various styles will be popular, fashion experts particularly recommend paying attention to long turtlenecks that reach the knees, as they are set to be at the height of popularity.

Novyny.LIVE provides more details on this trend.

Why long turtlenecks became the hit of the season

Long turtlenecks have returned to the trends on the wave of retro-style popularity. This type of clothing was fashionable in the 2000s, when it was often worn with leggings, leather belts at the waist, and high boots. Oversized sweaters reaching the knees symbolized both comfort and style, which is precisely why they have made a comeback in fashion today.

What to wear with a long turtleneck
Long white turtleneck sweater. Photo: Instagram

Long turtleneck sweaters reaching the knees not only look striking but also provide extra warmth on chilly days. They come in various materials: lightweight cotton, chunky knits, or cozy cashmere.

What to wear with a long turtleneck
Long turtleneck sweater. Photo: Instagram

Stylists note that long turtlenecks can be paired with short jeans or leggings. You can also style them with a skirt — mini or midi — evoking 2000s fashion and adding a nostalgic touch to your look. Various footwear works with a long turtleneck, but the most stylish options are knee-high boots or over-the-knee boots.

What to wear with a long turtleneck
Warm long turtleneck. Photo: Instagram

Long turtlenecks have won over fashionistas with their versatility, easily styled with various wardrobe pieces or worn as a standalone statement outfit; this season, women are choosing items that are both stylish and comfortable, and knee-length long turtlenecks are just perfect.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
