Best warm skirts for winter 2025 — fashion trends and ideas

Best warm skirts for winter 2025 — fashion trends and ideas

en
Publication time 2 November 2025 21:02
Updated 16:05
Winter 2025 wardrobe — the must-have winter skirts every stylish woman needs
Woman in a skirt. Photo: freepik

In the fall, warmth is especially important — not only from a blanket and a cup of cocoa, but also from your wardrobe. If there's one item of clothing that will definitely stand the test of time, it's a skirt. Designers have simply brought back our old favorites — the midi and maxi — which have a timeless elegance. They aren't chasing trends; they simply remind us that the classics live on as long as we use them.

Discover this winter’s most fashionable skirts that prove you can stay cozy without sacrificing elegance, according to Vogue

Trendy skirts for winter 2025

Checkered wool skirt

When you're looking for warmth and structure, a plaid wool skirt is the perfect solution. It evokes old-school uniforms, British bows, and grunge — but with a more mature twist. The most flattering style is a high-waisted midi skirt, which can be paired with a casual button-down shirt or a chunky knit sweater.

Best warm skirts for winter 2025 — fashion trends and ideas
Checkered wool skirt. Photo from Instagram

Gray pleated midi

A gray skirt made of suit fabric is the epitome of a "quiet leader." It's always useful when you want to look effortlessly put together. You can wear it with an oversized hoodie, a white shirt, or a caramel-colored coat. Add sneakers or boots with thick soles for a casual yet polished look.

Best warm skirts for winter 2025 — fashion trends and ideas
Gray pleated skirt. Photo from Instagram

Suede skirt

Suede always adds a touch of softness to an outfit. The mini version exudes freedom and youth, while the long version exudes comfort and warmth. These skirts look great with a leather jacket, golf, and high boots. For a Bohemian look, choose a suede maxi skirt and pair it with a knitted top or sweater in a 70s style.

Best warm skirts for winter 2025 — fashion trends and ideas
Suede skirt. Photo from Instagram

Leather maxi skirt

Not only is leather practical in winter, it's also beautiful. A leather maxi skirt exudes confidence and a hint of daring. It can be worn in any situation: during the day with a parka or hoodie, and in the evening with a light blouse and coat. This piece doesn't need any extra decorations because it creates its own mood.

Best warm skirts for winter 2025 — fashion trends and ideas
Leather maxi skirt. Photo from Instagram

Such skirts aren't about following fashion trends; they simply remain themselves. Maybe that's why we take them out of the closet, iron them, put them on, and realize that some things, like feelings, are timeless.

Read more:

The best Fall-Winter basics for a stylish 2025 wardrobe

How to style the trendy gray sweater in 2025

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
