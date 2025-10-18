Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Chanel returns to trend — top shoes for Spring–Summer 2026

Chanel returns to trend — top shoes for Spring–Summer 2026

en
Publication time 18 October 2025 20:30
Updated 20:30
Chanel’s trendy two-tone shoes for Spring–Summer 2026 — trend overview
Two-tone shoes. Photo: Vogue

Against a backdrop of cosmic décor, Chanel’s latest show became a true manifesto of modernity and freedom. Mathieu Blazy revisited the House’s classic archives and offered a fresh vision of iconic silhouettes. The runway transformed into a cosmic arena, where two-tone pumps, mules, derbies, and strappy sandals set the rhythm for every model’s appearance.

This was reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

Which legendary footwear has returned to the trends

The legendary two-tone pumps, first created by Coco Chanel in 1957, have made a comeback — this time in a soft, contemporary slipper form that distinctly highlights the lightness and grace of each step.

Classic shoes that fit perfectly into a modern style
Legendary two-tone pumps. Photo: Vogue

The colors alternated in unexpected ways. There were classic beige with black toes, elegant black with white, and bold black with pistachio, adding a striking accent to the look. Yet the classics remained relevant: beige leather pumps with a black patent toe offered an elegant appearance under tweed trousers, creating a refined contrast of textures.

Very impressive footwear for spring-summer 2026
Statement shoes. Photo: Vogue

Mules combined matte leather with a glossy toe, emphasizing a duality of style. Sandals in contrasting black and white presented a retro-futuristic yet harmonious look, perfectly fitting the cosmic atmosphere of the show. Burgundy derbies on a flat sole added a sense of ease, inviting relaxed walks at any time of the day.

Shoes that will be trendy next year
Fashionable shoes. Photo: Vogue

In short, this is the perfect footwear that blends classic and modern styles. It can complement any trendy outfit this fall.

Read more:

The perfect Chanel dress every woman dreams of having in 2025

Must-have shoes to elevate your fall 2025 look

Best haircuts for women over 50 — celebrity-inspired styles

fashion trends shoes style Year 2026
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information