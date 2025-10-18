Chanel’s trendy two-tone shoes for Spring–Summer 2026 — trend overview

Two-tone shoes. Photo: Vogue

Against a backdrop of cosmic décor, Chanel’s latest show became a true manifesto of modernity and freedom. Mathieu Blazy revisited the House’s classic archives and offered a fresh vision of iconic silhouettes. The runway transformed into a cosmic arena, where two-tone pumps, mules, derbies, and strappy sandals set the rhythm for every model’s appearance.

Which legendary footwear has returned to the trends

The legendary two-tone pumps, first created by Coco Chanel in 1957, have made a comeback — this time in a soft, contemporary slipper form that distinctly highlights the lightness and grace of each step.

Legendary two-tone pumps. Photo: Vogue

The colors alternated in unexpected ways. There were classic beige with black toes, elegant black with white, and bold black with pistachio, adding a striking accent to the look. Yet the classics remained relevant: beige leather pumps with a black patent toe offered an elegant appearance under tweed trousers, creating a refined contrast of textures.

Statement shoes. Photo: Vogue

Mules combined matte leather with a glossy toe, emphasizing a duality of style. Sandals in contrasting black and white presented a retro-futuristic yet harmonious look, perfectly fitting the cosmic atmosphere of the show. Burgundy derbies on a flat sole added a sense of ease, inviting relaxed walks at any time of the day.

Fashionable shoes. Photo: Vogue

In short, this is the perfect footwear that blends classic and modern styles. It can complement any trendy outfit this fall.

