Publication time 13 October 2025 14:18
Best haircuts for women over 50 — celebrity-inspired examples
Cate Blanchett’s stylish haircut. Photo: Instagram

A haircut can not only make a look more stylish but also help conceal the signs of aging. In particular, there are several hairstyle options that women over 50 should consider trying. These styles provide a youthful appearance while adding elegance. Global celebrities demonstrate this perfectly with their own examples.

According to Vogue.

Best haircut options for women 50+

Effortless waves

The undone or "effortless wave" look is a light hairstyle that gives the impression you just rolled out of bed. This style is loved by 56-year-old Cate Blanchett. The wavy, slightly tousled hair adds a playful and airy touch to the actress’s overall appearance.

What haircuts suit women over 50?
Haircut Cate Blanchett. Photo: Instagram

Long hair with bangs

57-year-old Julia Roberts opted for a stylish 1970s-inspired haircut — long hair with bangs. This hairstyle adds lightness and youthfulness to her look. It works especially well for thick or slightly wavy hair.

What haircuts suit women over 50?
Julia Roberts' stylish haircut. Photo: Instagram

Layered cut with a side part

For elegant and luxurious women, a layered cut is perfect. Chin-length layers add softness and visually slim the facial features. This look is particularly striking on dark hair, as seen on Salma Hayek.

What haircuts suit women over 50?
Salma Hayek's stylish haircut. Photo: Instagram

Midi bob

For a chic look, women over 50 can choose a length slightly above the shoulders — the midi bob refreshes the appearance and adds sophistication. Julianne Moore loves this style because it looks stylish while effectively concealing age.

What haircuts are suitable for women over 50
Julianne Moore's stylish haircut. Photo: Instagram

Bixie

A combination of bob and pixie, the bixie is a versatile trend that adds volume. It’s adored by many celebrities, including Charlize Theron. This hairstyle is perfect for bold and confident women.

What haircuts are suitable for women over 50
Charlize Theron's stylish haircut. Photo: Instagram

Pixie

The pixie cut is an ideal choice for women over 50. It’s easy to style and looks great at various lengths. Halle Berry loves this haircut, as it effectively hides signs of aging and provides a youthful appearance.

What haircuts are suitable for women over 50
Halle Berry's stylish haircut. Photo: Instagram

These hairstyles are perfect for those who want not only a stylish look but also a youthful one. They suit different styles and are easy to maintain.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
