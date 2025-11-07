Demi Moore reinvents the 90s denim dress trend with timeless style

Demie Moore. Photo: AP

No matter how many new ideas designers propose, true style always comes back to the classics that have stood the test of time. Some things not only remind us of past decades, but also capture the spirit, energy, and mood of the time. This is the kind of fashion we see today, with the '90s inspiring runways and red carpets once again.

See how Demi Moore turns nostalgic trend into modern sophistication, according to Elle.

Advertisement

Which iconic '90s dress is Demi Moore wearing now?

Moore showed us how to wear a familiar denim dress in a new way. At the Los Angeles premiere of the series Landman, the 62-year-old actress appeared in a restrained yet expressive look: a dark blue, form-fitting denim dress with elegant vertical seams that created the illusion of ideal proportions. There was no excess shine, only clean lines, good tailoring, and confidence in every movement.

Demi Moore in a denim dress. Photo: Elle

The look was finished off with caramel-colored suede shoes. This warm shade softened the strict denim and created a sense of harmony, reminiscent of old fashion magazine photos from the '90s where everything was simple yet tasteful.

The Gap brand's history also seems to have come full circle. With Zac Posen's arrival in 2024, the brand received a second wind. Posen preserved the character of American denim but made it more complex and architectural without losing the lightness that everyone loved about Gap's clothes.

Today, celebrities are wearing these dresses, shirts, and overalls again, not out of nostalgia, but because they have something difficult to imitate: authenticity. Denim feels new again, reminding us that style doesn't need to be flashy to be timeless.

Read more:

This fashionable coat that will remain in style for years

Back from the 2000s — the iconic Kate Moss boots everyone wants