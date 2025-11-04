Winter 2025 trend — the statement high-collar coat

A woman in a beige coat. Photo: freepik

This season, designers are suggesting that we forget about scarves. Instead, coats with high collars are taking center stage. At first, this seems unusual, but that's precisely its charm. This style keeps you warm and adds a touch of understated elegance to your look. The collar hugs the neck, improves posture, and creates an elegant silhouette — a look that exudes confidence.

Coats with high collars have already appeared in the collections of many brands, ranging from minimalist to classic styles. It's not just about fashion, though. They're a convenient option because you don't need to look for a scarf separately, and fewer details mean more harmony.

Which coats are currently in style?

These coats are most often made of wool or cashmere, materials that ensure quality. The piece will last more than one season and won't lose its relevance. It's not a temporary whim, but rather a sensible investment in your wardrobe.

A high-collar coat. Photo from Instagram

It's easy to wear. For a day in the city, pair jeans and boots with a tote bag and muted colors. For a night out, just add a dress and heels or boots, and the outfit will take on a whole new look.

According to stylists, the silhouette is the most important thing in the fall. Therefore, it's worth paying attention to models that accentuate the waist, such as midi-length coats or capes. There is also a noticeable trend toward naturalness, with simple lines, subdued shades, and minimal decoration.

An outfit with a coat. Photo from Instagram

The colors are mostly shades of milk, gray, khaki, olive, deep blue, and burgundy. Together, they create a calm, mature mood. Two-toned models and coats with scarves add an unmatched touch of elegance.

This year, a coat with a high collar is more than just a new style. It's a symbol of sophisticated style where warmth, comfort, and beauty converge.

