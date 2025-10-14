Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Fashion goes green — faux fur dominates Instagram style feeds

Fashion goes green — faux fur dominates Instagram style feeds

en
Publication time 14 October 2025 18:44
Why faux fur is trending — and how to style it this fall
A woman in a stylish fur coat. Photo: freepik.com

Natural fur is gradually disappearing from the fashion scene and being replaced by stylish, modern eco-fiendly fur. Faux fur is not only ethical, but it also opens up many opportunities for experimenting with color, texture, and silhouettes. This is why more and more bloggers are focusing on eco-fur for their looks.

Discover how this cruelty-free trend is reshaping modern style with elegance and color, according to Cosmopolitan.

The rise of faux fur — the ethical trend redefining fall fashion

The main advantage of eco-fur is its variety of styles and colors. Bright, voluminous coats in colors ranging from neon pink to emerald green are currently at the peak of popularity among street style bloggers. They not only keep you warm but also become the highlight of your outfit, impossible to miss.

A fur coat made of eco-fur. Photo from Instagram

One of the biggest trends is short jackets reminiscent of retro '70s fur coats, but with a modern twist. Look for asymmetrical cuts, unusual prints, and voluminous collars. These jackets can easily be combined with jeans, maxi skirts, or even romantic, satin outfits.

Fur accessories

Another popular trend this season is fur details. Accessories like bags with eco-fur inserts, sneakers, and scarves can instantly make an outfit more original. Instagram is full of examples of how bloggers pair these accessories with classic coats or sports jackets. This is a great way to update your outfit without harming animals.

Fur bag in a look. Photo from Instagram

In short, this season's eco-fur offers freedom in terms of color, texture, and style. It allows you to experiment with different looks while maintaining an expensive, bright appearance and an ethical, conscious choice.

fashion clothes trends style outerwear
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
