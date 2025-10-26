Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Four essential fashion items every winter closet needs

Four essential fashion items every winter closet needs

en
Publication time 26 October 2025 23:11
Updated 20:48
Winter fashion made easy — 4 things to add to your closet now
A woman in a trending sweater. Photo: Instagram

Winter is just around the corner, so it's time to put together a wardrobe that is both comfortable and stylish for the cold season. This season, stylists emphasize that you should pay attention to four fashionable items. These items should be purchased first.

Refresh your winter look with four stylish pieces every fashion lover should own this season, according to City Magazine.

Must-have winter fashion staples for effortless style

A down jacket with a high collar

In winter, comfort is important. A down jacket with a high collar is a practical and comfortable outerwear option that will keep you warm. Additionally, the collar elegantly frames the face and creates a neat appearance. Look for minimalist models in neutral colors like white, brown, black, or cream. Such a down jacket can easily be combined with different styles.

Winter 2025 Wardrobe Guide: 4 Fashion Must-Haves to Shop Now
A down jacket with a high collar. Photo: Instagram

Argyle sweater

This winter, diamond-patterned sweaters will be in vogue. They will fit particularly well into a layered look. Cardigans and vests with this pattern will also be popular. The easiest way to style these items is to pair them with jeans or classic pants. For a more interesting look, try combining a sweater with a midi skirt, whether it's made of satin or denim.

Winter 2025 Wardrobe Guide: 4 Fashion Must-Haves to Shop Now
Argyle sweater. Photo: Instagram

Suede accessories

Accessories have the power to transform an ordinary outfit into something extraordinary. This winter, stylists recommend paying attention to suede bags, ankle boots, and belts. These accessories create a layered texture effect, adding warmth and depth to your outfit. Though these details may seem minor, they actually complete the look and add character.

Winter 2025 Wardrobe Guide: 4 Fashion Must-Haves to Shop Now
Suede shoes and a bag. Photo: Instagram

Dark jeans

A winter wardrobe is unimaginable without jeans. This season, however, deeper and darker colors will replace blue. Stylists recommend choosing gray and black styles. These colors suit both everyday looks and special outfits. These jeans can easily be combined with different clothes and shoes.

Winter 2025 Wardrobe Guide: 4 Fashion Must-Haves to Shop Now
Black jeans. Photo: Instagram

A winter wardrobe should be both comfortable and stylish. It's important to be aware of trends and combine them successfully with classic, basic items.

Read more:

The ultimate guide to timeless plaid shirt styling

What to wear to look younger — top clothing picks

fashion clothes winter style sweater
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
