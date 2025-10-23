Top Halloween nail art ideas to elevate your costume

Halloween attribute. Photo: freepik.com

Halloween is the perfect time to experiment with your look, and that includes your nails. Whether you want a spooky, cute, or glam look, the right manicure can instantly set the tone for the holiday.

These Halloween ideas will help you celebrate in style, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Unusual nail designs for Halloween 2025

If you want to impress your friends with a stylish Halloween manicure, there’s no need to paint elaborate designs on every nail. The secret lies in choosing the right colors. The timeless combo of black and orange — symbols of pumpkins and the night — always works. This duo looks striking on both short and long nails. You can go for a random color mix or try a playful French manicure with colored tips — whatever suits your mood.

If you're looking to add a little "scary aesthetic," consider incorporating themed drawings like cobwebs, bats, pumpkins, and ghosts. If you can't draw by hand, don't worry! There are plenty of stickers and sliders with spooky patterns that will help you achieve the desired effect in minutes.

One of the most interesting options is the black French manicure. The base is painted a delicate shade of beige or pink, and the tips are painted black. For a touch of "fun and horror", draw a few red or burgundy drops resembling blood. The result is a manicure that looks both scary and stylish.

If you prefer a more subtle look, try a "smoky" effect on your nails. This design, combined with sharp nails, creates an atmosphere of mystery and boldness. This manicure will make you stand out at any party.

As we can see, Halloween is about more than just pumpkins and costumes; it's also a great chance to experiment with your look. Even if you're not a fan of scary stories, adding a little accent to your nails can set the mood. The most important thing is to have fun with color and let your imagination run wild.

