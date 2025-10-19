The best places to apply perfume so the fragrance lasts all day

A woman applying perfume. Photo: freepik

You don’t need to drown yourself in perfume to make it last — you just need to know where to spray it. A few well-placed spritzes can keep your favorite scent noticeable from morning until night.

Follow these tips to make your perfume last all day and smell great, Poetry Home writes.

Perfume placement guide

Where you apply perfume plays a significant role in how long the scent lasts. There are several "hot spots" on the body that intensify the fragrance. These are the areas where the skin is warmest:

wrists;

neck, especially the back of the neck;

skin behind the ears;

elbow bends;

navel;

popliteal fossae (behind the knee).

Additionally, there is another area of the body where you could apply perfume — the scent also holds well on the lower back.

A bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

How to apply perfume correctly

Apply perfume to clean skin

The smell of stale skin can interfere with the scent of perfume. That's why it's important to apply perfume to a clean body. Avoid using soaps and shower gels with strong scents.

Apply the fragrance to slightly damp skin

For best results, apply the fragrance to your skin immediately after showering while it is still slightly damp. This allows the scent to be absorbed better and last longer.

Apply a small amount of perfume

It's best to avoid wearing too much perfume, as it can be overwhelming. It's better to impress everyone with the delicate, refined scent of the perfume than with its quantity.

Try to stick to one scent throughout the day

It's best not to combine different scents throughout the day. Otherwise, the scents may mix in an unexpected way. Using a perfume line with sprays will help you maintain one scent.

