Publication time 15 October 2025 16:23
You can wear sneakers in winter — here’s how to do it right
A man fixes the laces on his sneakers. Photo: freepik.com

You've probably heard many times that sneakers are not winter shoes. In fact, this is just an old myth. We'll explain why properly selected sneakers are suitable for cold weather and how to care for them so they last a long time and remain stylish.

Discover how to pick sneakers that can handle frost and slush while keeping your outfit effortlessly cool this winter, according to Novyny.LIVE.

What sneakers are suitable for winter

Material matters

Genuine leather and suede are the most reliable options for winter. Not only do they keep you warm, but they also retain their shape and appearance longer. While suede looks elegant, leather is easier to clean of snow and dirt. However, fabric or mesh sports shoes are best reserved for dry autumn because they quickly get wet and freeze.

How to choose the best winter sneakers for comfort and style
Nike sneakers. Photo: nanoge.store

The sole is your friend in the cold

A high sole with raised treads is not just a fashion statement; it's a safety feature. It keeps your feet warm and prevents you from slipping on ice. For the city, choose a medium-thickness sole: thick enough to keep your feet warm, but not so thick that your feet get tired walking in them.

The right shape

Winter sneakers should follow the contours of your foot without pressing or rubbing. Pay attention to the lining — a warm material will provide comfort even on frosty days. Tight lacing or Velcro will keep your foot in place and prevent cold air from entering.

How to choose the best winter sneakers for comfort and style
New Balance sneakers. Photo: easysport.in.ua

Choose colors and designs that can be easily combined with outerwear for a stylish look, even in cold weather. Also, avoid lacquered models. They crack easily in the winter, so save them for spring and fall.

In short, if you choose the right material, sole, and size, your sneakers will become your favorite pair for winter.

fashion trends shoes style sneakers
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
