Uggs just became fashionable again — ideas for looks that actually work

Uggs. Photo from Instagram.

Uggs cause the same dilemma every year: should you take them out of the box or wait a little longer? But when you look at Generation Z and Alpha, all doubts disappear. They wear Ugg boots without hesitation, pairing them with any outfit and not caring whether it's "fashionable." If your pair has been waiting for its time, now is the time to bring them back into your wardrobe.

Find out how to build cozy, polished looks that feel current and effortless, according to Novyny.LIVE.

The main secret is not to try to match them with complicated outfits. Uggs work best with the basics you already have in your closet. That's what makes them the best winter purchase.

Best outfit ideas with Ugg boots for everyday wear

With oversized sweaters and coats

This is where Ugg boots shine. Pair them with a soft sweater, an oversized coat, a hoodie, or a warm long-sleeve, and the look is complete. The key is not to overwhelm the bottom half — the simpler the outfit on top, the more effortless and balanced the Uggs look.

Uggs in a winter look. Photo from Instagram

With jeans of any shape

This is the easiest option when you don't have time to think. Skinny jeans create a neater silhouette, while wide-leg jeans add a relaxed look. A denim-on-denim look with Uggs also works because the shoes soften the look.

Uggs with jeans. Photo from Instagram

With leggings and knitted pants

They are a comfortable option for everyday activities. Leggings, sweatpants, or knitted flared pants — all look great with short Uggs.

Uggs with leggings. Photo from Instagram

With short down jackets and long raincoats

Uggs can easily be adapted to different types of outerwear.

Uggs with a raincoat. Photo from Instagram

A short down jacket creates a sportier look, while a long trench or wool coat creates a more urban, relaxed look.

