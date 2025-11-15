Trending outerwear for this winter — key fashion highlights

A woman wearing a puffer jacket with a stand-up collar. Photo: Instagram

In winter 2025–2026, oversized silhouettes will dominate outerwear trends. Stylists note that such designs are both practical and comfortable. Classic colors like black, gray, and brown will remain popular, but brighter shades such as sunny yellow and burgundy will also be in style. Additionally, several key outerwear trends will define the season’s fashion.

What outerwear will be trendy this winter

Fur

The first trend of the season is fur. For example, parkas with fur collars will be especially fashionable — a perfect match for almost any outfit. This detail adds elegance while keeping you warm. Various fur coat models will also remain popular. However, while last year’s favorites were gray and cream tones, stylists now recommend paying attention to brown and beige shades.

Stand-up collar

Another key trend of the season is jackets and coats with stand-up collars. They not only look chic but also offer warmth and comfort. This practical design protects from wind and creates a cozy "cocoon" effect. Such a jacket is ideal for everyday wear and looks particularly stylish in the season’s trendy hues — olive, burgundy, and beige.

Scarf coat

This winter marks the return of the scarf coat — a model that blends functionality with minimalism. It’s an ideal combination that adds a sense of completeness to any look. Various styles will be relevant, from classic cuts to oversized versions made of cashmere or wool.

This winter’s fashion focuses on comfort above all. Trendy pieces will be those that not only keep you warm but are also practical and stylish.

