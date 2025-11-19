The Japanese hair-washing method — make hair grow faster and shine like silk

A woman getting her hair washed in the beauty salon. Photo: freepik

Have you ever wondered why Japanese women's hair is so shiny, thick, and well-groomed? We'll reveal their secret to you! It's not magic bottles. It all starts with how they wash their hair.

Learn the step-by-step Japanese approach to cleansing and caring for hair, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Japanese haircare routine for silky hair

In Japan, washing your hair isn't just a routine — it's a small daily ritual. The focus is not on the strands but on the scalp. The idea is simple: if the "soil" is healthy, the hair will grow strong and vibrant. It sounds basic, but the results are impressive.

Step 1 — Brush Massage

Japanese stylists never start with shampoo. They begin with a massage. Typically, they use two silicone scalp brushes — one for the right side of the head, one for the left. Movements go from the nape upward, and they spend extra time at the crown, where many nerve endings are located. Gentle pressure helps boost circulation.

This makes cleansing deeper, "awakens" the scalp, and keeps the hair feeling fresh much longer after washing. After a few weeks, even the roots can feel fuller. The golden rule of Japanese hair care is simple: healthy scalp = healthy hair. If the scalp is dry, no mask will give lasting results.

Step 2 — Oil Before Shampoo

In Japan, this step is non-negotiable. Before shampooing, they apply a few drops of oil directly to the scalp. It softens the skin, dissolves buildup, protects against dryness, and makes the hair more elastic. This is especially useful if your scalp reacts to weather changes, loses comfort quickly, or sometimes feels itchy.

However, if you have dandruff or irritation, it's better to ask your stylist whether this technique is right for you.

Step 3 — No Rubbing With a Towel

After the shower, Japanese women take their time — and they definitely don't rub their hair like many of us do. Instead, they gently blot it with a soft towel, microfiber cloth, or even a cotton T-shirt. This prevents frizz, reduces breakage, and makes detangling easier. Smoothness comes not from expensive products, but from mindful handling.

Step 4 — Minimal Hot Air

Hair dryers aren't forbidden in Japan, but they’re used wisely. First, they remove as much moisture as possible with a towel. Only then do they dry the hair with cool or mildly warm air.

This prevents overheating at the roots, keeps the ends from drying out, and preserves the hair shaft's integrity. The result: hair that shines not because of product, but because it's genuinely healthy.

