Boots like Jenna Ortega’s — elegance with an edge

Jenna Ortega. Photo: Getty Images/Patrick T. Fallon

Victorian boots are making a strong comeback — the kind with a narrow silhouette, laces, and pointed toes. They seem to have stepped out of the past but now carry a distinctly modern character. Their design conveys strength and theatricality without excess. That’s why they’re appearing everywhere — in the looks of top fashion influencers and on fall 2025 runways.

This is reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

This footwear has its own attitude: a mix of gothic flair, drama, and elegance. Victorian boots pair easily with black lace, pleated skirts, minimalist suits, or long velvet dresses. They add structure and confidence to any look — even if the outfit is simple, the boots become the main accent.

Boots in Jenna Ortega’s style

Designers haven’t overlooked this trend. At McQueen, the models feature cross-lacing, refined toes, and deep shades of red and black. Giorgio Armani presented a softer version — more understated, with a rounded shape and flat sole. Emporio Armani leaned toward practicality and a hint of rebellion, while Blumarine focused on femininity, elongating the silhouette and turning the boots into part of an evening ensemble.

Blumarine. Photo: Vogue

Among celebrities, Jenna Ortega has become the main ambassador of this trend. Her looks represent modern gothic at its finest. She wears Victorian boots with short dresses, black stockings, and coats with structured shoulders — all combining into a bold yet balanced aesthetic.

Jenna Ortega.Photo: Vogue

These boots are more than just footwear — they’re a statement. They add confidence even when you’re wearing a simple sweater and jeans. And perhaps that’s exactly why this style has returned — to remind us that elegance comes in many forms.

Read more:

The best short boots for Fall 2025 — comfortable and chic

The best fall boots every stylist is recommending

How to wear loafers with socks — Jessica Alba’s style lesson