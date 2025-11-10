Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kendall and Kylie Jenner stunning looks at Kris Jenner's 70th

Publication time 10 November 2025 17:12
Updated 17:15
Kendall in red, Kylie in white — the Jenner sisters slay at Kris's 70th Birthday
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram

On Saturday, November 8, Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a James Bond–themed party. The event included members of her famous family and various celebrity friends. Kendall and Kylie Jenner delivered ultimate Bond-girl energy and posted a close look at their ultra-glam outfits.

This was reported by People

Advertisement

Kendall and Kylie Jenner bring Bond-girl glamour

Kendall, who celebrated her 30th birthday on November 3rd, posted a close-up photo of her outfit, which included a form-fitting red vintage fishtail gown by Roberto Cavalli, and a pair of black The Row Cleo Bijoux sandals.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie wore an eye-catching white halter-neck Elisabeth Franchi dress with a sheer, floor-length skirt. She paired the dress with white pointed pumps and embellished earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner at Kris Jenner's birthday celebrations. Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The James Bond–themed party took place at Jeff Bezos's mansion. The star-studded guest list included Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, and Mariah Carey.

