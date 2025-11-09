Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Warm, bold, unforgettable — the scent that defines winter

Warm, bold, unforgettable — the scent that defines winter

en
Publication time 9 November 2025 04:16
Updated 22:01
A powerful perfume that turns heads this winter — perfect fragrance for elegant women
A perfume bottle. Photo: freepik

Winter is a special season. The world around us grows quieter, the air grows denser, and the scents on our skin grow deeper and warmer. During this time, we crave something with character — not light or playful, but genuine, intense, and with a story. Givenchy L’Interdit Rouge is just that: a fragrance that exudes passion, strength, and calm opulence.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this perfume's features.

A deep and alluring fragrance for winter nights

From the first seconds, it captivates with the warmth of blood orange, with its bitter-sweet taste and holiday scent. Combined with ginger and cardamom, the fragrance is lively and slightly intoxicating, like the first sip of mulled wine while looking out the window at snowfall.

Givenchy L’Interdit Rouge. Photo: brocard

After a few minutes, the heart of the fragrance comes to life. Here, tuberose and jasmine bloom in all their floral, feminine, and slightly dangerous glory. Supporting them is pink peppercorn, which adds spice, both literally and figuratively. This fragrance is for a woman who doesn't shy away from attention but doesn't seek it out, either.

As evening approaches, a trail of patchouli, sandalwood, and vetiver lingers. These scents create a sense of depth with their earthy, woody, and smoky aftertaste. They linger in the air like an enjoyable conversation that you don't want to end.

Givenchy L’Interdit Rouge is a contrasting fragrance. Fire meets cold, flowers intertwine with wood, and softness meets spiciness. It is not ostentatious, but confident. It's ideal for winter when you want more than to just smell beautiful; you want to carry warmth that won't fade, even in the cold.

fashion perfumes trends winter perfume
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
