Stop hat hair — Korean women's simple trick for perfect locks

In the winter, you can't go without a hat; otherwise, you risk getting cold and catching a cold. However, there's another problem with which almost everyone is familiar: as soon as you take off your hat, your hairstyle is ruined. Your hair sticks to your head, loses volume, and looks unkempt, as if you just woke up.

Discover a simple trick that keeps hair smooth, voluminous, and ready for any look, as TSN writes.

Even Korean idols, who are known for their perfect appearance, face this issue. As is often the case, they found the simplest solution: no sprays, curling irons, or complicated techniques.

The "Korean trick" for perfect hair

Before putting on a hat, tilt your head forward so that your hair falls down freely. In this position, carefully put on the hat. Do not pull it all the way to your eyebrows; leave a little space at the top of your head. Then, raise your head and lightly run your fingers through your hair to distribute the strands around your face.

The result is that the hairstyle retains its shape and volume. The strands won't stick together or become electrified, even in cold weather.

By the way, if your hair tends to get oily quickly, this technique will help. Since the hat does not fit tightly against the scalp, heat does not accumulate, which reduces sebum production.

For an added boost, many Koreans apply dry shampoo to their roots before leaving the house. This creates extra volume, so even after wearing a hat for several hours, your hair will stay fresh.

Try this trick at least once — you'll be amazed at how easily you can maintain a good hairstyle, even on the coldest days.

