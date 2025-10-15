Hats are back in fashion — the season’s most elegant accessory

Young woman in a hat. Photo: freepik.com

In the spring, no it-girl can go without a stylish hat. At the Spring–Summer 2026 fashion shows, headwear became the main focal point of the looks — from Loro Piana’s sculptural cloche hats to Dior’s pirate-inspired tricorne hats. In short, the hat is reclaiming its status as a must-have accessory.

This was reported by Vogue.

Trend hats of the season

Tricorne

In his debut collection for Dior, Jonathan Anderson brought the iconic 18th-century tricorne back to the runway — a hat with three turned-up brims once worn by military personnel and sailors. Today, it has become a symbol of new elegance with a touch of rebellion.

Dior Spring–Summer 2026. Photo: Vogue

Created in collaboration with legendary milliner Stephen Jones, the Dior tricorne looks both modern and dramatic at the same time.

Cloche

With its bell shape, soft lines, and a hint of nostalgia, the cloche is back in fashion. Once worn by flapper girls who challenged social norms, this hat now returns in felt, straw, with fringes or beads.

Loro Piana Spring–Summer 2026. Photo: Vogue

Pillbox

Minimalist, structured, and timeless, the pillbox hat is making a comeback. Loved by Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn, it remains a flawless accessory.

Altuzarra Spring–Summer 2026. Photo: Vogue

At Altuzarra, it is paired with lacquered jackets and fur coats, while at Chloé, it is styled with light dresses and jewelry. The pillbox adds precision to a silhouette and elegance even to a simple look. It is a small detail that completes the style.

Baker boy cap

Another star of the season is the baker boy cap. Combining elements of a beret and a classic newsboy cap, it carries a subtle retro vibe and fits perfectly into a modern wardrobe.

Saint Laurent Spring–Summer 2026. Photo: Vogue

In Saint Laurent’s Spring–Summer 2026 collection, it appears in leather, paired with biker jackets and mini skirt suits. This cap adds confidence and independence to any look and, most importantly, suits everyone without exception.

