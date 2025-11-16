Perfumes celebrities love — Meghan Markle, Rihanna, Victoria Beckham & Natalie Portman

Perfume bottles. Photo: unsplash

What can tell you more about a person than their entire wardrobe? Sometimes, a person's scent reveals their character, whether it's confident courage, restrained elegance, or gentle femininity that doesn't require loud explanations.

Discover the signature perfumes loved by Meghan Markle, Rihanna, Victoria Beckham and Natalie Portman — luxurious scents that define their style, elegance and personality, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Perfumes that have become the hallmark of many celebrities

Rihanna

Rihanna is often called unforgettable, and this is no exaggeration. She has her own perfume brand, yet she has worn the same fragrance, Love, Don't Be Shy by By Kilian, for years.

It's a sweet, warm blend of neroli, marshmallow, and orange blossom that is not childish, but slightly daring. In the cold, the scent opens up even more, leaving behind a soft yet recognizable trace. It's like a sweet secret you want to keep to yourself.

Love, Don't Be Shy by By Kilian. Photo from brocard

Meghan Markle

In terms of perfume habits, Meghan is the exact opposite of Rihanna. She prefers light, fresh, and slightly "airy" scents. Her favorite fragrances are Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malone, as well as the sophisticated Côte d'Azur by Oribe.

They are all very unobtrusive, with notes of green freshness, soft salinity, and light florals — nothing superfluous. These fragrances emphasize naturalness and good taste. Such pure compositions are easy to find on the market.

Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malone. Photo from brocard

Victoria Beckham

Victoria is a woman who has long since outgrown "simple" fragrances. She prefers niche perfumery with woody accords, tobacco, leather, and citrus hints. For a long time, her favorite has been Bal d'Afrique by Byredo — a blend of vetiver, passion fruit, and cedar that leaves a memorable scent.

Bal d'Afrique by Byredo. Photo from brocard

She is currently promoting her own line of fragrances. The Deep Suite 302, with its notes of black cherry, leather, and tobacco, is ideal for theater lovers. Portofino '97 is lighter but just as distinctive, with hints of citrus and wood. They all sound like a continuation of her style: restrained and expensive without trying to please.

Natalie Portman

Natalie has been associated with Miss Dior for many years, making this a rare case of a fragrance that has "grown up" with a person. Her favorites are Miss Dior Eau de Parfum and Miss Dior Essence. Both are very feminine, with notes of rose, peony, and iris, as well as light fruity notes of peach and apricot. These fragrances leave behind a warm, slightly romantic trace that conveys tenderness.

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. Photo from brocard

Some people choose a fragrance to make a statement. Others choose to leave a subtle clue about their character. Celebrities' favorite scents show that finding your "own" fragrance is not about price or brand, but what resonates with you.

