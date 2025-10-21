Affordable perfumes that smell like luxury — you won’t believe these perfumes aren’t designer

Luxury scents for less — 5 perfumes that smell high-end
Many people think that you need to spend a fortune on perfume to smell expensive. But that's not true at all. There are many fragrances that smell just as good as luxury perfumes, but cost much less.
Discover affordable perfumes with rich, long-lasting scents that rival top designer fragrances, according to Novyny.LIVE.
Budget-friendly perfumes that smell just like luxury brands
Zara Femme
This fragrance has long been a favorite among those who appreciate elegance without frills. The warm notes of vanilla and jasmine create a feeling of tenderness and femininity. It can be worn every day, whether you're going to work or out to dinner with friends. It's light yet expressive — the kind that makes people turn around.
The Body Shop White Musk
A classic that never goes out of style. The soft white musk with floral hints creates a clean, delicate scent that echoes the natural smell of skin. It is best suited for spring or summer when you want to feel light and fresh.
Ariana Grande Cloud
Yes, it's a pop star perfume, but don't be too quick to underestimate it. Cloud has a soft blend of coconut, vanilla, and creamy musk, a scent that is associated with warmth and tenderness.
It resembles a cloud after rain—cozy, soft, and sweet. It's ideal for those who love compliments.
Guess Seductive Noir
This warm, rich, yet sophisticated fragrance could easily come from a luxury brand. It features notes of jasmine, bergamot, and vanilla. Seductive Noir exudes confidence, perfect for evening outings or important meetings.
Nautica Voyage
For men who appreciate freshness. It smells like green apples, a sea breeze, and wood. This simple, clean, and pleasant scent is perfect for everyday use, from the office to a walk by the sea.
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a bottle of perfume to smell expensive. What really matters is how the fragrance smells on you. Experiment with different scents, find your favorite notes, and enjoy a perfume that enhances your mood, confidence, and style without breaking the bank.
