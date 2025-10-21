Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Luxury scents for less — 5 perfumes that smell high-end

Luxury scents for less — 5 perfumes that smell high-end

en
Publication time 21 October 2025 20:43
Updated 20:46
Affordable perfumes that smell like luxury — you won’t believe these perfumes aren’t designer
Perfume bottle. Photo: freepik

Many people think that you need to spend a fortune on perfume to smell expensive. But that's not true at all. There are many fragrances that smell just as good as luxury perfumes, but cost much less.

Discover affordable perfumes with rich, long-lasting scents that rival top designer fragrances, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Budget-friendly perfumes that smell just like luxury brands

Zara Femme

This fragrance has long been a favorite among those who appreciate elegance without frills. The warm notes of vanilla and jasmine create a feeling of tenderness and femininity. It can be worn every day, whether you're going to work or out to dinner with friends. It's light yet expressive — the kind that makes people turn around.

Budget-friendly perfumes that smell just like luxury brands
Zara Femme. Photo from Instagram

The Body Shop White Musk

A classic that never goes out of style. The soft white musk with floral hints creates a clean, delicate scent that echoes the natural smell of skin. It is best suited for spring or summer when you want to feel light and fresh.

Budget-friendly perfumes that smell just like luxury brands
The Body Shop White Musk. Photo from Instagram

Ariana Grande Cloud

Yes, it's a pop star perfume, but don't be too quick to underestimate it. Cloud has a soft blend of coconut, vanilla, and creamy musk, a scent that is associated with warmth and tenderness.

Budget-friendly perfumes that smell just like luxury brands
Ariana Grande Cloud. Photo from Instagram

It resembles a cloud after rain—cozy, soft, and sweet. It's ideal for those who love compliments.

Guess Seductive Noir

This warm, rich, yet sophisticated fragrance could easily come from a luxury brand. It features notes of jasmine, bergamot, and vanilla. Seductive Noir exudes confidence, perfect for evening outings or important meetings.

Budget-friendly perfumes that smell just like luxury brands
Guess Seductive Noir. Photo from Instagram

Nautica Voyage

For men who appreciate freshness. It smells like green apples, a sea breeze, and wood. This simple, clean, and pleasant scent is perfect for everyday use, from the office to a walk by the sea.

Budget-friendly perfumes that smell just like luxury brands
Nautica Voyage photo from Instagram

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a bottle of perfume to smell expensive. What really matters is how the fragrance smells on you. Experiment with different scents, find your favorite notes, and enjoy a perfume that enhances your mood, confidence, and style without breaking the bank.

Read more:

How and where to apply perfume like a pro — beauty guide

Four designer perfumes of 2025–2026 that turn heads instantly

fashion perfumes perfume fragrance style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information