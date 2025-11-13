Spring & Summer 2026 accessories trend guide — bags, sunglasses & more

A woman with a stylish bag. Photo: freepik

Spring–Summer 2026 is just around the corner, and the fashion world is undergoing a true refresh. After the major runway shows, it’s clear that designers have thrown the rulebook out the window. This season is all about freedom, enjoying the little things, and pieces you want to wear not just for style, but for yourself.

Discover the key accessories that will define 2026 fashion, according to Vogue.

Advertisement

Top 2026 accessories that will instantly elevate your look

Fanny pack

It seems like we've seen it all. But no — in 2026, the fanny pack is back, but completely different. Gone are the days of the 90s banana; now, it's all about sophistication and minimalism. Hermès has transformed the familiar design into a true status symbol — the mini Kelly bag worn on a belt exudes restraint and elegance.

Hermes. Photo: Vogue

Unusual sunglasses

Glasses are not just for sun protection anymore; they're also a part of your personality. Forget the usual aviators or cat-eye frames. Fancy shapes, colored lenses, and unexpected details are in fashion now. In Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier's collections, glasses resemble art objects rather than accessories.

Fendi. Photo: Vogue

Modern flip-flops

What was once only associated with the beach can now be seen in urban areas as well. The Row set the tone by elevating flip-flops to elegant status. Melitta Baumeister added a pointed toe, and Valentino added velvet and color. The result is a balance between comfort and boldness. The result is simply amazing.

Balenciaga. Photo: Vogue

Miniature evening handbag

Small handbags are back in style. Not because they are comfortable, but because they set the mood. They only hold the most necessary items — lipstick, keys, and a bank card — which is enough to make you feel light. Each designer — Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino — has its own version of glitter, but the essence is the same: a small item that makes a big impression.

Prada. Photo: Vogue

The new season isn't about ostentation; it's about feelings. It's about making every detail — from glasses to belts — work for you instead of adjusting to the trend.

Read more:

Belt bag in a new style — the season's top trend

This 2026 bag trend is taking over — and it's easy to style