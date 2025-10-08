Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 12 October 2025 17:35
Three trendy short haircuts that will instantly elevate your look
Woman with a short haircut. Photo: freepik

Short haircuts are becoming popular, not only when one wants a change of pace. This fall, light, airy, and layered haircuts are in, as well as clear and structured ones. These styles are not only beautiful, but also incredibly comfortable.

Novyny.LIVE shares the most flattering and fashionable cuts to try now.

The chic short hairstyles everyone’s getting this season

The pixie classic is a great example of how short haircuts can be gentle and elegant at the same time, even for older women. Here, the short length is not about convenience; it's about confidence. The pixie cut draws attention to the eyes, cheekbones, and natural skin tone. It looks stylish without styling or coloring, making it an ideal option for those who value a convenient, comfortable hairstyle.

short hairstyles everyone’s getting this season
Pixie cut. Photo from Instagram

graduated bob is a real find for those who want to refresh their look without radical changes. Soft layers add volume, lightness, and texture to hair. The neck appears longer, and the face looks softer and more balanced. This is an option that works in your favor, giving you a light, feminine look.

short hairstyles everyone’s getting this season
Graduated bob. Photo from Instagram

long bob is the perfect length to the base of the neck. French women love the maxi bob, which has graduated strands for volume and small bangs. If your hair is thick, you can get away with a straight cut. With this length, you can easily experiment with different styles, from sleek and straight to light waves.

short hairstyles everyone’s getting this season
Long bob. Photo from Instagram

Short haircuts in 2025 are about freedom, comfort, and a style that emphasizes your personality.

Read more:

Fall 2025 haircut trends for a total image makeover

This fall’s hottest haircut is trending thanks to a hit series

fashion trends haircuts hairstyles style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
